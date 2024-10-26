‘Nothing is enough anymore’: Women are once again getting assaulted out of nowhere, this time in Chicago

Another day, another sickening story about women being violently attacked for merely existing. Whether it’s some unhinged MAGA lunatic screeching for women to be publicly executed or an assault during a routine Uber delivery, the deluge of headlines is never-ending.

One woman even shared the skin-crawling nightmare of moving in with her abusive dirtbag boyfriend after a measly three months together. At this point, it feels like society is normalizing this creepy, disgusting behavior. This is why women are resorting to choosing bears over men because apparently even they want some goddamn peace and quiet but entitled scrotes can’t fathom leaving her be.

The latest horror story comes from, of all places, Chicago. TikToker @thirdeyenug recounted her traumatizing ordeal of being socked in the face by some random prick on the Red Line platform at 8am on a Tuesday. The savage beating left her with a chipped tooth and a shiner blooming across her cheek. The deep reddish mark shows how violently she was struck.

@thirdeyenug no bc the beauty filter is saving my ass rn my face is busted as hell fr ♬ original sound – Soph

Beyond the physical injuries, she describes feeling degraded and filled with rage, saying “I want to murder someone. Specifically a man.” Her anger and trauma are palpable. No one should have to endure something like this, especially not while just going about their day.

Sadly, @thirdeyenug’s story is far from unique, as many in the comments shared similar experiences of being assaulted on Chicago trains. One wrote “happened to me at 7:30am on the BROWN LINE” while another said, “Happened to my daughter on the blue line from downtown Chicago.”

The cold hard numbers show assaults skyrocketing by 7% this year in Chicago, with women bearing the brunt of the brutality. Yet the number of these scumbags actually facing the consequences has taken a nosedive, with arrests plummeting from an already abysmal 18.2% in 2019 to a rage-inducing 10.2% in 2023. No doubt these roving dirtbags feel invincible attacking women in broad daylight when they face less than 1 in 10 odds of being held accountable. They should be rotting in a dank cell, not free to keep preying on women.

Women have a fundamental right to exist in public without constantly fearing for their safety and lives. No one should have to become a martial arts master, adopt a Cujo clone, or psyche themselves up to go full Lara Croft just to get to their damn job. Society needs to stop handwaving brutality against women as inevitable and start throwing the book at abusers. Until then, women in Chicago and around the world will keep frantically checking over their shoulders, wondering if they’re about to star in the next TikTok true crime story.

