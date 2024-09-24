‘That’s an assault charge’: Woman is assaulted while delivering an Uber order, and all over a drink carrier

We come across quite a lot of horror stories on TikTok, like the Uber driver who turns into a suspicious stalker with each passing comment, or the women who report attempted trafficking by their driver. But sometimes, the tables are turned, and the Uber driver is the one under siege.

Recommended Videos

Many drivers put their trust in the app and the customers they serve, hoping for a smooth and uneventful transaction. However, as one Uber driver on TikTok with the username @weallbleedthesame recently shared, things don’t always go as planned. In her video, she recounts a terrible experience she had while delivering an Uber order. The woman was delivering an order with multiple drinks, but the restaurant ran out of drink carriers. She had enough drink holders in her car, so she proceeded with the delivery.

When she arrived at the delivery location, she handed one of the drinks to the customer, who promptly dropped it. Initially, the customer apologized, and the woman reassured him it was fine. However, when the customer dropped another drink, he became angry and questioned why the woman couldn’t help him. Despite her apologies and offers of assistance, the customer slapped her, resulting in her dropping the remainder of the drinks.

The audacity of the customer is simply astounding. It’s as if he believed that his momentary frustration justified physically assaulting another human being. The woman was left shocked and distressed by the incident.

Naturally, TikTok users in the comments section were outraged by the customer’s behavior. Many urged the woman to call the police immediately, pointing out that the customer’s actions constituted an assault charge. Some even suggested less advisable legal advice like, “Drive your car into his house.” Others empathized with the woman’s situation, noting that she should not only file a police report but also sue both Uber and the customer for enough money to cover her living expenses for a year.

The fact that the woman is currently homeless and relying on Uber deliveries to make ends meet only adds to the heartbreaking nature of this incident. The gig economy, which includes platforms like Uber, has often been touted as a way for people to earn a living on their own terms. However, the reality is often far less rosy.

Uber drivers, like many other gig workers, face numerous challenges and exploitative practices. Worker Info Exchange found that up to 40% of the miles drivers travel are unpaid “dead miles,” meaning they are not compensated for the time and mileage spent driving to pick up passengers, food orders, or time spent between rides. Additionally, many Uber drivers work extremely long hours, sometimes 12-15 hours per day, 7 days a week, just to make ends meet. After accounting for expenses like fuel and vehicle maintenance, studies have found that an Uber driver’s take-home pay is often below minimum wage.

Furthermore, Uber uses algorithms to manage and monitor its drivers, rating them based on customer feedback. Drivers can be deactivated from the platform with little recourse if they receive poor ratings, leaving them without income. This is particularly concerning in light of incidents like the one described by @weallbleedthesame, where she could potentially lose their livelihood due to the actions of the abusive customer, who may turn around and give her a poor rating.

However, there is strong public support for improving the pay and working conditions of rideshare drivers. According to a report by Data For Progress, two-thirds of U.S. adults believe we need better laws and protections to improve drivers’ pay and working conditions. It’s clear that something needs to change.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy