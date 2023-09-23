‘Sir you are under arrest for violation of the criminal code §37.32: being mad disrespectful in a public place’: Young Karen calls cops on Uber driver

Yes, as a matter of fact, it may sound crazy but you do have to follow the rules when you're in someone else's car.

Patrons being rude to people in the service industry is nothing new. Some people just feel entitled to have everything a certain way—and right now. But how do you throw the customer out of the establishment, when the establishment is your car?

Tiktoker karen_funnyusa shared a video of a girl being asked by the driver to leave a ride share vehicle, while she eats, argues, and repeatedly calls the driver “mad disrespectful.” It’s really quite comical, prompting one commenter to say:

“Sir you are under arrest for violation of the criminal code §37.32: being mad disrespectful in a public place.”

And she persists. What we can piece together from the context provided is that this young lady ordered a ride share to get to school. When she got in the car, she was not wearing a mask, and she was eating. The driver requested that she not eat in his car, and that she wear a mask. She refused, so he asked her to leave the car. She also refused to get out of the car, and proceeded to call the cops because he would complete the ride. The whole incident culminated in the driver being forced to call the cops on the passenger, because she would not leave the vehicle. At one point he even warned her that she’s being filmed and that she will “go viral.” And all the while, this poor guy’s losing money because he can’t pick up another fare.

I’m telling you, the self-control being exercised by this driver is truly impressive.

According to Love the Maldives,

“Uber and Lyft drivers are independent contractors, driving their own personal cars. They are not required to take you as a passenger.”

I would dearly love a follow-up to this saga, as the video ends abruptly.