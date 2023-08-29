‘We almost got trafficked by our Uber driver’: Women report attempted trafficking to the cops, get sent away and told it’s their ‘fault’

Oftentimes, the police are the most trustworthy people to protect you from unsuspecting criminals. However, in instances when the cops don’t have your back, things can get pretty awful. At least, that’s the case for TikTok user Taylor Dickey, who allegedly experienced a harrowing moment during an Uber ride gone wrong.

Taylor posted a video to her page which has quickly begun to make the rounds on the social media app. Visibly shaking and crying alongside her friend, she narrated her experience to her followers. In the video, she claimed that she was almost trafficked while in an Uber ride. Worse yet, she insisted that “the cops said it was our fault and made us get an uber home from where we escaped.” Taylor and her friend were in a convenience store when the video was recorded.

Naturally, such scary details have left many sympathizing with her in the comment section. However, there are some naysayers doubting the authenticity of the event, and accusing Taylor of clout-chasing. In a follow-up video she posted, she documented the incident with the help of screenshots and photo evidence.

@tdick3y Replying to @user7719920844200 disgusting how people will say we were lying! keep your opinion of what you think to yourself ♬ the hills x where have you been – ₊ ࣪𓏲 💭

Taylor uploaded a shot of her phone call to 911, which was made at 2:28 am. She also uploaded proof of Uber notifying her that her ride “ended away from your destination,” which gives a lot more credibility to the episode. Finally, she posted photos showing the policemen who came to the scene, as well as a Snapchat photo from 3:28 am, which she presumably sent to a confidant.

What to do if you suspect instances of human trafficking

In a very important message from the U.S. Department of State, “Human trafficking victims can be of any age, race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, nationality, immigration status, cultural background, religion, socio-economic class, and education attainment level.” It’s important to always know that nobody is above being trafficked, so it’s best to believe and act first, before asking questions. Always endeavor to find the best solution out of a scary experience.

It’s rather bizarre that the police would insist the traumatized ladies order another Uber home. Regardless, Taylor has let the concerned public know that she and her friend are now safe. Importantly enough, several commenters have indicated that they’ve also felt uncomfortable and even scared in ride-hailing or taxi cars. The police should have definitely been more interested in the case, and escorted the ladies home.

If you, or anyone you know, is suspicious of activities relating to human trafficking, it is important to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888. As stated by the department, “Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking. Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733.”

WGTC has reached out to Taylor Dickey for more details about the incident and will update this information as received.