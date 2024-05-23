the substance demi moore
What is the release date for ‘The Substance’?

"Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself?"
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|
Published: May 23, 2024 06:21 pm

Horror has had a long history of elevating women with their complex roles. Demi Moore, in the upcoming film, The Substance, is no different.

The Indecent Proposal actor was one of the most sought-after actors of the ‘90s, only to be cast aside due to the time-honored tradition of ageism in Hollywood. Many women find themselves in this position and tend to seek out representation in careers with horror and sci-fi, the typical genres that feature women as the complex creatures that they are. Moore now joins this trend in The Substance, which has had a successful run in the film festival circuit. Per Deadline, the horror movie had a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes, portending a promising future for the film.

The Substance is a self-referential story about how middle-aged women are treated in the entertainment industry. The synopsis describes the titular substance as follows:

“It generates another you. A new, younger, more beautiful, more perfect you. And there’s only one rule: You share time. One week for you. One week for the new you. Seven days each. A perfect balance. Easy. Right? If you respect the balance… what could possibly go wrong?”

As everyone who has seen any film can tell you, just about everything can go wrong. Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading starlet in the entertainment industry who decides to use The Substance. Things do not go according to plan when a younger version, Sue (Margaret Qualley), comes into the picture. Further plot details are under wraps, but the film is described as a feminist body horror picture. As Sue gains more vivaciousness, Elizabeth continues to languish, turning into a disfigured version of herself. If that isn’t enough to entice viewers, we don’t know what is. Cannes has been host to many highly anticipated films of 2024 that fans cannot wait to see released. 

When does The Substance come out?

During this festival season, Cannes audiences regarded many films with surprise and awe. The Substance initially premiered to fanfare at the festival on May 19, 2024. This date was the first time critics had seen the movie with an audience. Regrettably, this may mean that casual moviegoers will not see what the film has in store for some time.

So far, there is no official release date. But judging from the typical release structure of fellow movies following the festival circuit, many surmise that The Substance will be available for public consumption in late 2024.  Global rights to distribute the film belong to Mubi, an entity that plans to release the film theatrically. But when it does hit screens, fans should be prepared for the unexpected, as Moore said when advertising the film.

“You just show up and you face what’s in front of you to the best of your ability. I think what’s most important is how you hold yourself not how the world is holding you… which is exactly what The Substance is about — this male perspective of the idealized woman, that we as women have bought into… and I think we are changing. We are living the change right now.”

This notion is about the best descriptor for the film as anyone could give.

