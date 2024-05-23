‘A kill order for President Trump’: Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to impeach someone again, displaying an urgent need for hobbies and maybe a therapist

Yes, the MAGA crowd continues to harp on about a supposed assassination attempt on Donald Trump despite there being nothing to suggest that such a thing ever occurred. At the forefront of the harpies is good old Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A clip of Marj speaking on Real America with Dan Hall was shared to X (formerly Twitter) by the woman herself. In the clip, she claimed that “Merrick Garland basically issued a kill order for President Trump,” as basket cases do. This may come as a surprise, but “kill order” is a strong phrase and not at all accurate to what actually went down.

Greene went on to claim that the raid at Mar-a-Lago should never have happened because “Donald J. Trump is a former president of the United States and the Republican candidate for president this year.” Naturally, her answer to what should be done in response to this “attempt on Donald’s life” is to impeach Garland.

Merrick Garland issued a kill order for President Trump.



The raid on Mar-a-Lago should’ve never happened.



Merrick Garland must be impeached! pic.twitter.com/1H4vFmREPp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 23, 2024

Why do I feel like impeachment is fast becoming Marj’s solution to everything? Maybe because it is. Restaurant food is sub par? Impeach the chef. Amazon package delivered late? Impeach the mailman. It really makes you wonder if she’s got any other ideas bouncing around that empty skull of hers or that really is the only tactic in her otherwise empty toolbox. Either way, she clearly needs to find a new hobby, reassess her job description, and maybe see a shrink (if she isn’t already).

Of course, calling the Mar-a-Lago raid an assassination attempt is downright ridiculous, as the use of deadly force was authorized “when necessary.” This is standard operating procedure for the FBI, according to NBC News, but hey, when has Marj ever let the truth get in the way of her own narratives and conspiracy theories? The answer is never.

Her sentiment was also echoed by another Trump fanatic, Lauren Boebert, who also made a post on X claiming that the authorization of deadly force was somehow an attempt on the former president’s life. Honestly, this whole victim complex is a new low for these people, but will it help Marj get what she wants? Will she successfully manage to get Garland impeached for following standard operating procedure? Judging by how well her last attempt went, I’m going to go out on a limb and say no.

The response on X to Marjorie’s demand was mixed, to say the least, though most are just tired of hearing her endless whining:

Just stop it Marjorie. You’re just trying to get attention

It’s so goddamn irresponsible for a congressperson to post this.

Then again, others were more inclined to agree with her:

Merrick Garland should be impeached and then indicted.

MerRick Garland should not only be impeached but arrested and sent to prison. You don’t threaten a former president.

While some might believe that a former president should be immune from any kind of criminal investigation, Marj’s concern for Trump’s life is hypocritical at best considering that she’s recently been complaining about “shameful” politicians who actually care about human life in other countries. Then again, what else can we expect from a 50-year-old child who insists on living her days as a Regina George wannabe?

