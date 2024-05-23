Marjorie Taylor Greene with her mouth hanging open in front of reporters and microphones
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘A kill order for President Trump’: Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to impeach someone again, displaying an urgent need for hobbies and maybe a therapist

DOES THIS WOMAN HAVE ANYTHING ELSE TO DO?
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 23, 2024 02:10 pm

Yes, the MAGA crowd continues to harp on about a supposed assassination attempt on Donald Trump despite there being nothing to suggest that such a thing ever occurred. At the forefront of the harpies is good old Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Recommended Videos

A clip of Marj speaking on Real America with Dan Hall was shared to X (formerly Twitter) by the woman herself. In the clip, she claimed that “Merrick Garland basically issued a kill order for President Trump,” as basket cases do. This may come as a surprise, but “kill order” is a strong phrase and not at all accurate to what actually went down. 

Greene went on to claim that the raid at Mar-a-Lago should never have happened because “Donald J. Trump is a former president of the United States and the Republican candidate for president this year.” Naturally, her answer to what should be done in response to this “attempt on Donald’s life” is to impeach Garland.

Why do I feel like impeachment is fast becoming Marj’s solution to everything? Maybe because it is. Restaurant food is sub par? Impeach the chef. Amazon package delivered late? Impeach the mailman. It really makes you wonder if she’s got any other ideas bouncing around that empty skull of hers or that really is the only tactic in her otherwise empty toolbox. Either way, she clearly needs to find a new hobby, reassess her job description, and maybe see a shrink (if she isn’t already).

Of course, calling the Mar-a-Lago raid an assassination attempt is downright ridiculous, as the use of deadly force was authorized “when necessary.” This is standard operating procedure for the FBI, according to NBC News, but hey, when has Marj ever let the truth get in the way of her own narratives and conspiracy theories? The answer is never.

Her sentiment was also echoed by another Trump fanatic, Lauren Boebert, who also made a post on X claiming that the authorization of deadly force was somehow an attempt on the former president’s life. Honestly, this whole victim complex is a new low for these people, but will it help Marj get what she wants? Will she successfully manage to get Garland impeached for following standard operating procedure? Judging by how well her last attempt went, I’m going to go out on a limb and say no.

The response on X to Marjorie’s demand was mixed, to say the least, though most are just tired of hearing her endless whining:

Just stop it Marjorie. You’re just trying to get attention

It’s so goddamn irresponsible for a congressperson to post this.

Then again, others were more inclined to agree with her:

Merrick Garland should be impeached and then indicted.

MerRick Garland should not only be impeached but arrested and sent to prison. You don’t threaten a former president.

While some might believe that a former president should be immune from any kind of criminal investigation, Marj’s concern for Trump’s life is hypocritical at best considering that she’s recently been complaining about “shameful” politicians who actually care about human life in other countries. Then again, what else can we expect from a 50-year-old child who insists on living her days as a Regina George wannabe?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Screengrabs from different videos from Trippyspinez's TikTok account.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
News
News
‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine/stock photo of dollar bills
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Girl, this is a Netflix series’: Woman tells all on how she fell for a Russian mobster and ended up in jail for 10 years
TikTok screenshots via Jen Jen Gomez
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Girl, this is a Netflix series’: Woman tells all on how she fell for a Russian mobster and ended up in jail for 10 years
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘maybe you were out chest-feeding’ Boebert puts her homophobia on fully display after telling bombastic, brazen lie
Lauren Boebert
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘maybe you were out chest-feeding’ Boebert puts her homophobia on fully display after telling bombastic, brazen lie
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 23, 2024
Read Article A $500 million film franchise leaving Netflix is a disappointing reminder the franchise has no confirmed future
a nightmare on elm street 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A $500 million film franchise leaving Netflix is a disappointing reminder the franchise has no confirmed future
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Screengrabs from different videos from Trippyspinez's TikTok account.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
News
News
‘Beyond proud of myself’: Woman who helped send rapist down for 15 years is now thriving and living her best life
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine/stock photo of dollar bills
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Girl, this is a Netflix series’: Woman tells all on how she fell for a Russian mobster and ended up in jail for 10 years
TikTok screenshots via Jen Jen Gomez
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Girl, this is a Netflix series’: Woman tells all on how she fell for a Russian mobster and ended up in jail for 10 years
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘maybe you were out chest-feeding’ Boebert puts her homophobia on fully display after telling bombastic, brazen lie
Lauren Boebert
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Lauren ‘maybe you were out chest-feeding’ Boebert puts her homophobia on fully display after telling bombastic, brazen lie
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 23, 2024
Read Article A $500 million film franchise leaving Netflix is a disappointing reminder the franchise has no confirmed future
a nightmare on elm street 2
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A $500 million film franchise leaving Netflix is a disappointing reminder the franchise has no confirmed future
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 23, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.