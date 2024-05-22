‘AOC is not intelligent’: Marjorie Taylor Greene set to enter her ’50s with the personality of a rabid hyena and the maturity of a wet mop

There may be a parallel universe where Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has the high ground to call anyone “not intelligent.” This is not the universe we live in, but there may be one. It is a little less likely that there is a parallel universe where MTG calling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) “not intelligent” is anything short of laughable.

The (unfortunate) highlight of the House hearing on Thursday, May 16, was not anything of political relevance, it was a contentious exchange sparked by MTG telling Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up your reading.” Well, it might have started even when MTG decided it was opportune to ask whether “any of the Democrats” were “employing Judge Merchan’s daughter?” Referring to the Judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush money trial. This then prompted the question that must have been on most Representatives’ minds: “Do you know what we’re here for?”

From there on out, it felt like watching an Emmy-nominated, dark-humored HBO series rather than serious politicians who are in the room to discuss serious matters. No repetition of “point of order” actually brought order to the hearing, as the chaotic derailment lasted for an hour.

It may be that things escalated so much because, according to Politico’s report, drinking had taken place prior to the playground insults showdown we saw the hearing morphed into at the drop of a hat. However, Jasmine Crocket, when asked in an interview on CNN, stated alcohol was not necessary for MTG to behave in the way she did.

While she accepted that her words be struck out, MTG still refused to apologize, which, may go to show that she is aware of how embarrassing and infantile her words sounded, while still in possession of an immeasurable sense of pride befitting a spoiled child. As Crockett said to CNN, “Marjorie has to be Marjorie, and she refused to actually apologize.” This was what ended up provoking Crockett into asking the question that also took aim at MTG’s appearance, albeit indirectly and, arguably, more cleverly.

After turning a recent House hearing into a reality TV special with her mean girl comment on Crockett’s appearance, MTG is, unsurprisingly, not done perpetuating the childishness that she brought forth – and indeed frequently brings forth – at the House hearing.

No poise, no decorum, in or outside the Capitol

Remember last week when I said AOC is not intelligent.



She just proved my point.



AOC admits the Democrat’s Lawfare against Trump is like an electronic ankle monitor limiting his ability to campaign.



That’s called election interference baby girl.



pic.twitter.com/OLx1WMnPh8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 22, 2024

During the lengthy verbal spat that ensued, and in which other Representatives inserted themselves, Marjorie Taylor Greened decided to say to Alexandria Ocasio Cortez that the New York Representative did not have enough intelligence to debate her, to which, one could merely say: “Actions speak louder than words.”

MTG later reiterated her earlier points by writing “AOC isn’t intelligent. Jasmine Crockett has fake eyelashes. These aren’t attacks. These are just facts.” Because what else can she do but own up to this limitlessly prideful – and spiteful – part of her personality that she has come to be known for?

But, unsurprisingly, she wasn’t done. When posting a Fox News video of Alexandria Ocasio Cortez talking about how Donald Trump is going around New York campaigning solely because he has court, and thus, the legal, immaterial equivalent of an “ankle bracelet,” MTG argued that this proved that AOC was in agreement with her in that “the Democrat’s Lawfare against Trump is like an electronic ankle monitor limiting his ability to campaign,” and thus, it also went to show that the Democrat is “not intelligent.”

What is happening here, as in so many instances of political rhetoric, is a game of semantics, in which MTG is taking AOC’s words out of context, and shoehorning them into her own argument, even though that’s not actually responding to the point AOC was making.

Hence, it is indeed “self-evident” why AOC does not debate MTG. To enter a debate with the Georgia Representative would simply be asking to be pelted with endless ad hominem attacks and to go round and round in circles without reaching any fruitful conclusion.

