Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t understand the word ‘hypocrisy’ while attacking AOC over Tucker Carlson

Marjorie Taylor Greene — a woman who regularly displays towering examples of hypocrisy — doesn’t seem to understand what the word means. Greene recently called out fellow representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her “hypocrisy” in a mind-bending example of shoehorning two things together that have no relation to each other.

Every time this woman tweets, someone loses brain cells. An elected official that doesn’t seem to understand basic human concepts. These are her words! Actually, before we get into that let’s do some background.

Hypocrisy means you pretend to have a standard of morals or beliefs but your behaviour screams otherwise. A good example is how a lot of people say they love children but won’t enact any gun control to protect them, or won’t support social services that would help them.

Another example would be Greene saying she’s “sick of the lies” about Jan. 6, but constantly lies herself, especially when she calls it a “peaceful protest.” Is beating the snot out of capitol police peaceful? Does this look peaceful? Let’s take a look at the tweet – it’s a good one.

It’s pretty funny that AOC celebrates Tucker being de-platformed while also bowing down to her party that won’t host a single presidential primary debate to allow anyone or any minority a chance against the old white man she supports.



I laugh at her hypocrisy. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 25, 2023

Two things. Incumbent presidents do not debate. Donald Trump did not debate any of his challengers in 2020. Joe Biden, the presumptive nominee, has no reason to debate in a primary. A primary serves the purpose of selecting a party’s nominee. If Biden is the nominee why would he have to debate? Is she really this dumb?

“Any minority?” What is she even talking about? What minority wasn’t allowed to debate? This is the problem with Twitter. Anyone can say anything and droves of people will simply believe it because it was said. Maddening. Does Greene know what that word means? Probably not.