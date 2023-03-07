Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is ‘sick of the lies,’ claims MAGA Americans are being persecuted over Jan. 6 insurrection

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from Marjorie Taylor Greene, she comes swinging with more false, misleading, and dangerous propaganda.

The far-right Georgia U.S. representative shared a video on her Twitter account today of “exclusive” footage obtained by Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight. In her post, Greene claims that the real victims of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot are not the people who died or had their lives threatened, but the MAGA supporters who have been unfairly targeted and persecuted by Democrats and the United States Department of Justice.

DOJ and Democrats used J6 to target and persecute MAGA Americans. Plain & simple. And while J6 defendants are still persecuted, Antifa is coordinating violent attacks against police.



DOJ/Merrick Garland refuse to take action bc the same people who fund Antifa terrorists are… https://t.co/o6TBQJb3va pic.twitter.com/pEoDuEzylG — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 7, 2023

Greene — and Carlson — claim that over 40 thousand hours of unwatched footage from Jan. 6 paint the picture of a peaceful protest, not a riot.

“They’re not insurrectionists. They were sightseers,” says Carlson in the video. “They’re not destroying the Capitol. They obviously revere the capital… These are not rioters. These are people who wandered over from a political rally.”

Yes, you read that correctly. With the help of Fox News, Greene is trying to claim that the same people who shouted for former Vice President Mike Pence’s hanging and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s death were no more than peaceful protesters doing their civic duty. Put plainly, she’s trying to rewrite history by means of disinformation, a well-worn propaganda tactic by which the public is deliberately misled in order to further an agenda. Disinformation differs in intention from misinformation, in which false information or rumors may be mistakenly disseminated.

Critics are blasting Fox News host Tucker Carlson following a broadcast on the Jan. 6 attack. The report, using previously unseen footage provided by Speaker McCarthy’s office, contradicted police reports, footage released by the DOJ and sworn testimony, reports @MacFarlaneNews. pic.twitter.com/t38dhNKUxg — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 7, 2023

Even if we were to scrub our memories (and footage) of the evidence showing the violent mob shattering windows, carrying loaded firearms, and fatally stampeding over people, the fact remains that they broke the law. Peaceful or not, unlawful entry on the Capitol grounds is a crime under the Washington D.C. criminal code and federal law.

To suggest that the protesters were simply peacefully protesting not only lacks merit, but it’s also foolish, dangerous, and woefully inaccurate. Furthermore, Greene’s claims that Jacob Chansley (also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” and who became the face of the Jan. 6 insurrection) “nonviolently walk through the Capital” undermine that he, too, broke the law; a consequence that has landed him 41 months in prison.

Greene can make comparisons between MAGA supporters and Antifa all she wants, but to sit behind her keyboard and peddle the complete rewriting of history goes to show just how inadequate she is for office.