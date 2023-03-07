Tucker Carlson falsely portrays the Jan. 6 insurrection as a ‘peaceful gathering’ featuring ‘sightseers,’ and people are buying it

During his Monday segment, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson presented video footage capturing the infamous United States Capitol attack that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021 after it became apparent that former US president Donald Trump hadn’t won that year’s election.

Per CNN, the footage, a tiny fraction of the 44,000 hours presented to Carlson by current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, happened to contain the most peaceful moments of that otherwise heinous day, which the Fox pundit used to frame the attack as an entirely peaceful protest.

We’re not going to hold your hand through the facts on this one; hard data on the violent, democratically-void events that transpired during the Jan. 6 incident have been readily available and pronounced for over two years now, so if you’re still somehow in the dark about the true nature of what occurred that day, we implore you to indulge in even the slightest bit of unbiased research to remedy that.

What we don’t encourage is taking this hand-picked footage at face value, as an unsettling portion of the internet seems to be doing in spite of having widespread access to information about the explosive nature of the Capitol attack.

I saw some of the newly released Jan 6 surveillance videos. There was no insurrection. It was all a BIG LIE!



Jacob Chansley, the bullhorns guy, was 100% peaceful. Capital police walked with him and opened locked doors for him just like a tour.#Jan6th #FJB #DemocratsAreEvil pic.twitter.com/WVxP1ZlAJn — Gary (@collector6165) March 7, 2023

#DemocratsAreEvil Tucker Carlson recently revealed hours of surveillance footage showing the opposite of what the J6 Committee claimed occurred.



The day started with sight-seeing and footage shows officers holding doors open for the so-called ‘rioters.’ pic.twitter.com/QoOWzMYyUB — BH Times 🇷🇺🇭🇹 (@BlkHmmrTimes) March 7, 2023

President Trump was right about everything ! Democrats said & did everything they could to set him up & make him look bad !

Democrats are EVIL & CROOKED !!!! 👿👿👿

Trump is my President ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2OZJ4ABRAc — KUBOTABEAR (@kubotabear) March 7, 2023

The political landscape we inhabit at the moment is, in a nutshell, characterized by the many strange, blatantly indefensible hills that more and more people seem to be willing to die on, all for the very strange goal of believing that they’re correct about something. With respect to that (take that as you will), now might be the time to begin exercising some good old-fashioned compassion and intellectual honesty when fielding this relentless onslaught of outright disinformation.

The truth is that the Jan. 6 insurrection was violent; what matters is what we as individuals, now armed with this truth, choose to do going forward. Perhaps that will involve some difficult introspection and conversations, and maybe, just maybe, that’s the most important part of all.