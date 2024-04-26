Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images
What Prison is Harvey Weinstein In?

The once famed producer, now convicted criminal, resides in a facility in upstate New York.
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Published: Apr 26, 2024

It’s been a very busy twenty-four hours since the news broke about the New York Court of Appeals overturning the conviction of sex crimes committed by Harvey Weinstein. The former film producer saw his downfall come from the #MeToo movement, and was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual acts and third-degree rape.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced that the case will head back to the courtroom. However, there seems to be a slim chance of Weinstein ever getting out of jail, as he still must serve a 16-year sentence in Los Angeles for similar sexual assault charges.

Weinstein now currently resides in the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, after a few years of being in custody in California. The facility is a medium-security-level facility for men. It’s a building that holds 1100 people and was established in 1988. Weinstein will stay there until he is taken to a Manhattan court where a new trial will take place for all that he was convicted of in the state of New York.

Harvey Weinstein’s downfall from one of the most powerful men in Hollywood to an exiled member of society for his atrocious acts of sexual assault has been in the news for over half a decade now. Thursday’s ruling has inflicted disappointing feelings among many people across the country, as they feel the justice system may be on the verge of letting down the American people, specifically victims of sexual assault, once again.

Allegations against Weinstein that then turned into convictions are what put the #MeToo movement at the forefront of people’s minds, thus spreading into other public outcries for other powerful men who deserved to be tried for their wrongdoings in the past.

