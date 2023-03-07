Marjorie Taylor Greene behaving like a toddler in resurfaced video is a master class in irony

After going full-on villain mode just a few weeks back for comments made during a private White House briefing, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again found herself in the public eye for ludicrous, and, at this point, absolutely laughable behavior. Only this time, she’s not boasting a godawful white fur coat and shouting profanities at military officials. That’s right — because this time, a resurfaced video displays the American politician acting like an absolute toddler while trying to gain the attention of U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The “pick me” vibes have never been any higher than they are now.

The aforementioned video, which was shared over on Instagram, shows Greene sarcastically (and annoyingly) speaking through a door slot in an attempt to have a “conversation” with AOC. In her rant, Greene insisted that AOC’s “socialist policies” need to be stopped immediately and that “God’s judgment” has been brought upon the country. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

“Stop being a baby, stop locking your door,” Greene proceeded to add in her rant while taunting Oscasio-Cortez about “being a big girl” and needing to get rid of her diaper in order to talk to the American citizens that she has apparently corrupted. And with Greene’s controversial past in the news as of late, the entire rant feels like a giant can of irony — seeing as recent outbursts have undoubtedly painted Greene as childish and immature.

Considering how brutal Greene’s controversial campaign tour has been thus far, we can only expect that the madness will continue as more videos like this surely reach a broader audience online. It’s definitely not a good look for Greene, however, who is an actual member of the Homeland Security Committee.