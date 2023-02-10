Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-on villain mode, spewing profanities during private briefing
Three days after suffering severe backlash due to an unfathomable outburst during President Biden’s State of the Union address, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene still isn’t doing herself any favors. From withstanding comparisons to a character in Stephen King’s horror story It and being compared to 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil to earning the label of Tonya Harding in a fur coat, it now appears incredibly likely that the 48-year-old U.S. Representative has chosen to fully embrace her villainous status.
Only this time, instead of shouting “LIAR!” at the current President of the United States, Greene took it upon herself to spew a variety of profanities in the direction of military officials during a private briefing with the Homeland Security Committee. According to several sources, Greene notably shouted “BULLSHIT!” during the congressional briefing, and she continued screaming and reportedly shouting other curses.
As to be expected, a large handful of Twitter users responded to the ordeal by insisting that Greene’s recent actions have been absolutely repulsive and are against the respect that should otherwise be shown as a member of Congress. And, if this collection of tweets is any indication, then Greene certainly isn’t on the fast track to winning any popularity vote:
However, despite the overwhelming backlash, Greene maintains a powerful position in Washington — being included and seated in a number of committees and cornerstones of Congress. Only time will tell how this situation plays out, or if Greene’s tirades will continue. For now, the entertainment is simply writing itself.