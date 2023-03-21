The 10 hottest video game characters ever

Life is full of simple pleasures, gaming being one of them. Whether it’s the thrill of hours-long gameplay, completing missions, exploring open-world landscapes, meeting new characters, achieving 100% completion or simply having fun, there’s something for everyone in the vastness of video game appeal. That goes for more than just the experience; there’s also something for everyone in the characters, who are oftentimes terribly distracting when trying to focus on the task at hand. We’re convinced that developers purposefully made certain characters notoriously and ridiculously attractive so as to rack up our play time. Every gamer is guilty of checking out an NPC or switching camera angles to take a closer look at the protagonist’s ‘assets,’ so there’s nothing to be ashamed of. But whether you’re straight, gay, bisexual, pansexual or any other identity under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella, there’s certain to be a video game character you’ve caught yourself swooning over.

There’s no shortage of attractive individuals in games, be it male or female or neither — or both! With a surplus of hunky men and ethereal women, who wouldn’t be drooling over those pixels?

Lara Croft (Tomb Raider series)

She’s been around since 1996’s Tomb Raider, evolved through unspeakable phases such as the ‘triangular bosom’ and the ‘ridiculously thin waist,’ but nowadays she’s much more proportionate. Gone are the days of the cursed Lara Croft, but she’s remained a femme fatale through the handcrafted animation that hasn’t always flattered her. She’s aged like fine wine, even if a lot of that credit is owed to Square Enix for reimagining her entire design in the 2013 remake onwards without the technological limitations of the ’90s. Croft has been one of the leading sex symbols in video games for longer than some of us have been alive.

Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Fondly referred to as ‘Lady D,’ the ruler of Castle Dimitrescu, Alcina was one of the Four Lords of the region before her death by Ethan Winter’s hand in 2021 after conspiring with Mother Miranda to abduct his daughter Rose. When Resident Evil Village released in May 2021, there was an immediate buzz surrounding Lady D, whom Capcom seemed to purposefully… endow with certain ‘appealing’ advantages. It took the concept of attractive villainy to a whole other level, introducing RE fans to a 9 foot tall, dark-haired mistress with a god complex and an insane bloodlust. Apparently, that’s precisely the combination that the internet finds inviting, since Lady D’s unveil prompted the whole community to collectively and excessively ‘thirst’ over her.

Yennefer of Vengerberg (The Witcher III: Wild Hunt)

We’d argue that Yennefer is potentially the most conventionally attractive female in gaming history. Geralt’s truest love, Yennefer was a sorceress who acted as a mother figure to Ciri. Maybe it’s the all-black attire or the flowing locks to match, but something about Yennefer is downright irresistible. It’s often said that a woman’s attractiveness doesn’t necessarily lie within her physical appearance but more her intelligence and morality. Yennefer is undoubtedly the whole package; she’s beautiful, ingenious and just the right amount of mysterious. Many men have attempted to tame her and none but Geralt have succeeded. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt has both a muscular male lead with an equally enticing female on his arm, so it was tempting to include Geralt here as well.

Joel Miller (The Last of Us)

As if we weren’t already in love with Joel Miller, Pedro Pascal’s portrayal in HBO’s The Last of Us series has increased our infatuation tenfold. Portrayed by Troy Baker in the Naughty Dog franchise, Joel is a hardened smuggler tasked with escorting Ellie, an immune teenager, across a post-apocalyptic America ravaged by the cordyceps fungal infection. Consider that Joel becomes somewhat of a surrogate father to Ellie as the game progresses, he’s earned himself the title of ‘Daddy’ in more ways than one (absolute filth, isn’t it?). Maybe it’s the rugged good looks or the no-nonsense attitude, but whatever it is, Joel has earned himself a plethora of dedicated fans who would gladly kill Infected by his side. We’re assuming that it’s the mixture of the Texas accent, the full beard and the deep, deep voice that sealed the deal for many Joel appreciators out there.

Chris Redfield (Resident Evil 5)

Don’t be surprised to see multiple Resident Evil characters on this list. Capcom knew what they were doing. Another franchise, like The Witcher, that caters to the wider spectrum of sexualities with all manner of good-looking peoples. In almost every Resident Evil title, you can guarantee two things; an attractive male and an attractive female. Sometimes, if we’re lucky, Capcom will even throw in an alluring villain, which makes all of us question ourselves. If it isn’t the Wesker siblings Albert and Alex, it’s Lady D and Heisenberg. If the Weskers can do it, so can the Redfields, and we were blessed with both Chris and Claire, though we see the former more often in other stories, such as when he appeared in Resident Evil Village. Chris’ bulging biceps could split trees, we’re convinced, but it’s the chiseled jawline and patchy beard that really changes the game. Can more men aspire to look like Chris Redfield?

Dante (Devil May Cry)

Characters like Joel Miller and Chris Redfield aren’t too dissimilar, so it’s a breath of fresh air to include Devil May Cry‘s Dante, who isn’t the stereotypical heartthrob. In fact, Dante has a much leaner build than some others, even if he does have noticeable abs. He’s either clean-shaven or sporting a bit of stubble and he doesn’t fit the ‘tall, dark and handsome’ description that many ladies in waiting would be expecting. Still, he stands apart from the crowd and embraces his individuality, which is definitely intriguing. Above all else, Dante’s fashion sense is impeccable, so there’s his most valuable asset when attracting a mate. There’s nothing more tempting than Dante’s red leather jacket draped over his broad shoulders. Are we painting a clear enough picture?

John Marston (Red Dead Redemption/II)

Admittedly, this was a tossup between Arthur Morgan and John Marston, but we ultimately chose the latter. That isn’t to say that Arthur wasn’t a close contender, but we’ve gotten to know John Marston across two games in Red Dead Redemption and its sequel Red Dead Redemption II and he’s another one that’s aged marvelously. We see a younger Marston in RDR2 and his shenanigans with Dutch’s gang, then we see him progress to full-blown outlaw in RDR after the gang disbanded and Arthur died. He’s the kind of rough and ready gentleman that knows how to handle himself in a fight and yet still treats his wife Abigail with the utmost care and respect. There’s more to John Marston than just a pretty face; he’s the kind of man you’d bring home to your parents.

Solid Snake (Metal Gear Solid)

Just like Yennefer is the conventionally attractive female, Solid Snake is the male equivalent. He has dark hair, a goatee, a muscular build and even a cool eye patch to boot. Throughout the majority of Metal Gear Solid, Solid Snake exhibits a calm, collected demeanor that makes him seem standoffish and arrogant. Apparently, that’s all it takes to win over a fanbase, since Solid Snake became an immediate fan favorite. During the MGS series, Snake was often flirtatious towards his female companions, so gamers experienced Snake’s charm first-hand. Despite this, Snake was a loner by nature, so maybe it was the brooding disposition that made fans crazy for him? If we compare him to Batman, who also exhibited the same off-hand, brooding behavior, it isn’t hard to see why he turned so many heads. After all, Bruce Wayne is a catch too.

Poison Ivy (Batman Arkham series)

Aside from the, ahem… obvious reasons as to why Poison Ivy earned herself a spot on this list, she’s also a formidable member of Batman‘s Rogue’s Gallery. She’s voluptuous, sassy, seductive and an all-round strong, independent woman. Although her pheromones are enough to seduce even men with the steeliest resolves, Ivy is often capable of seducing her enemies by mere personality alone. She’s confident in her sexual allure, so that’s often all she needs to entice men (and even some women) into doing her bidding. Poison Ivy was obviously created to appeal to the male gaze, so that explains the distinct lack of clothing in almost every single appearance besides perhaps HBO’s Harley Quinn series. But we’re not complaining…

Ada Wong (Resident Evil series)

And that rounds out our Resident Evil trio, who are undeniably the most attractive characters to feature in the RE universe thus far. It’s long been believed (and proven) that Asian women have untouchable, ethereal beauty; their flawless complexions and petite bodies are all the evidence one needs of that. Capcom only added fuel to the fire by purposely choosing to dress Ada in a form-fitting outfit that shows off her long legs. It’s all subjective on a person-to-person basis, but generally speaking, those are the boxes one ticks when aspiring to be desirable. Sally Cahill, the voice of Ada Wong, also characterized the anti-hero with a soft, sultry voice reminiscent of Poison Ivy’s, so it’s no wonder that she’s a modern-day sex symbol of almost Lara Croft status.