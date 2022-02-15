While it seems that critics are having a difficult time coming up with good things to say about Uncharted, early fan reactions are calling it a fun and watchable experience, though nothing that by any means reinvents or undermines Hollywood’s formulaic approach to action filmmaking.

Starring Tom Holland as the infamous Nathan Drake, Uncharted is a prequel story that details the treasure hunter’s search for the Magellan gold. Accompanying him on this expedition is Victor Sullivan, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, who headlines this ambitious adaptation alongside the Spider-Man star.

Ever since the first trailer came out last year, most fans realized that this was going to be a far cry from what they imagined an Uncharted film would look like in their minds. The film has now proven all those skepticisms right, if nothing else, so if you’re thinking of catching the video game adaptation on the big screens when it premieres this week, just make sure to go in with reasonable expectations.

And by reasonable, we mean your typical make-shift Hollywood action film, as reaffirmed by fans who’ve already watched the film. Below are some of the reactions they’ve been sharing on social media:

Saw two movies this week.



Uncharted: 6.5/10



Played the games and knew it wasn't going to be like them. Had very low expectations. Pleasantly surprised.



Jackass Forever: 7.5/10



Loved jackass growing up. The best combination of disgust and nostalgia.

Bam's absense hurt film. — TNM (@TotallyNotMark) February 14, 2022

Uncharted film review in one sentence:



It's a decent enough action movie but not a good Uncharted movie. — Lucy Reid (@PressXToLucy) February 13, 2022

Highly recommend the Uncharted Movie. It was great fun and action-packed, but I feel the film needed more puzzles, treasure hunting and intrigue. Light heart action and comedy film with some incredible scenes and beautiful environments. 7/10 #unchartedmovie #uncharted #sony pic.twitter.com/p7siB2od78 — Diane Hutchinson (@TURTLEGIRL73) February 15, 2022

Got 30 min into Uncharted, I'll finish it tomorrow

So far alright as it's own movie, but as an Uncharted film….😬 pic.twitter.com/4VYlWfVThq — YOITSMORBIUS (@ITSYOBOITOM1) February 13, 2022

The movie basically proved me correct: that if Uncharted was a film, it would not be considered special.



Uncharted is only considered good because the quality of storytelling in video games is not very high. — Mario (@Mario8262) February 11, 2022

There were also a bunch of positive reactions, of course, so some might end up really enjoying the film despite the lackluster critical reception.

#Uncharted 8/10 – great film and great Nathan drake, bad sully but overall good movie and Can’t wait for the sequel. pic.twitter.com/wj4UrKbvB0 — P A R K E R (@dr_bruyne17) February 10, 2022

uncharted was such a good film! loved the plot and the movie was deffo a 10/10 — khai khai (@khaiyamckenzie) February 12, 2022

Sony reveals new image for 'Uncharted' film 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

All in all, it seems that Uncharted is a passable adaptation in terms of industry standards, but if you’re going in expecting a masterpiece of storytelling and characterization, you might be setting yourself up for disappointment.