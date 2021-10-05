Poison Ivy Solo Movie Rumored To Be In Development

The advent of HBO Max is set to expand the scope of both the established DCEU mythology and its various offshoots, with a number of projects in development for the streaming service that aren’t all directly tied to the continuity first launched eight years ago by Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

The Batman is a standalone effort that’s already got two spinoffs in the works, while J.J. Abrams is overseeing a vast slate that includes Justice League Dark, Constantine and Madame X, although their place in canon hasn’t been revealed as of yet. Based on the talent involved so far, Batgirl and Black Canary exist on the same plane as Birds of Prey and Justice League, while the jury remains out on Blue Beetle for now.

Here's How Scarlett Johansson Could Look As The DCEU's Poison Ivy 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot is claiming that Poison Ivy could be next in line for the solo treatment, although that’s about the beginning and end of the chatter, so it’s strictly unconfirmed for now. The report doesn’t even mention if it would operate independently of the DCEU or not, but based on Margot Robbie’s repeated desires to see Pamela Isley share the screen with Harley Quinn, you’d have to imagine it would be the latter.

Poison Ivy is a name that comes up regularly as the revolving door of scuttlebutt turns in perpetuity, and it’s been a long time since we’ve seen the iconic comic book favorite in live-action. She’s about due an overhaul, then, so we’ll be keeping an eye on this one to see how it pans out.