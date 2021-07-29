Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy Relationship In The DCEU

Margot Robbie may have said she’s planning to take a break from Harley Quinn after the release of The Suicide Squad, but she could realistically continue playing the character for at least another decade, if not more. After all, a huge number of cinema’s marquee superheroes are played by stars in their late 30s and 40s, and the actress only turned 31 at the beginning of the month.

She’s also one of the standout talents of her generation, having already secured two Academy Award nominations and moved into producing, with her LuckyChap Entertainment banner one of the companies involved in Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman and her solo outing Birds of Prey. By that logic, Warner Bros. and DC Films would be foolish not to go out of their way to ensure that the former Harleen Quinzell remains an integral part of the DCEU for years to come.

Robbie recently admitted that she’s constantly badgering the studio to bring Poison Ivy into the mix, something that came close to happening before David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens vanished into the ether of development hell, but in a new interview she’s once again doubled down on her desire to see Pamela Isley brought into the fold.

“I like that other people are as enthusiastic about this prospect as I am. I mean, I really am quite invested in Harley’s romantic life. So a box that I did like to check in this one is seeing her try and date new guys because it’s something that I’ve always enjoyed seeing when it’s popped up in the comics and something I would like to explore like you said, Poison Ivy, that is a relationship I’d love to see play out on screen.”

Of course, not everyone needs a love interest in order to thrive, but having moved on from the Joker in Birds of Prey, there’s definitely a gap in Harley Quinn‘s heart that could be filled by Poison Ivy. Fans have been backing Megan Fox for the part, and with Robbie integral to how the cult comic book favorite is portrayed onscreen, she’ll have a huge say in what comes next for the mischievous antiheroine.