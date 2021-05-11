Margot Robbie Says She Constantly Bothers WB About Poison Ivy Joining The DCEU

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn eventually got her own spinoff when Birds of Prey was released in February of last year, but the DCEU’s first R-rated installment didn’t fare too well. The irreverent comic book blockbuster only managed to earn just over $200 million at the box office, and if it wasn’t for Wonder Woman 1984 debuting in the midst of a global pandemic, then it would probably would have remained the lowest-grossing entry in the franchise for some time to come.

Of course, this wasn’t Warner Bros.’ first attempt at giving the fan favorite antiheroine her own project, with David Ayer originally set to follow up Suicide Squad with Gotham City Sirens. Tomb Raider and Captain Marvel co-writer Geneva Dworet-Robertson had been tasked to write the screenplay, Jared Leto was announced for a cameo role as the Joker and Ayer confirmed that the central trio would comprise Harley Quinn, Selina Kyle’s Catwoman and Pamela Isley’s Poison Ivy.

After the disappointing reception to Suicide Squad, though, the concept was reworked and eventually morphed into Birds of Prey, but in a new interview, Robbie admitted that she’s constantly badgering WB to get Poison Ivy into the DCEU somehow to explore the dynamic between the two characters.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it’. I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.”

The chances of the former Harleen Quinzell getting another standalone story are slim after Birds of Prey underperformed, but the actress takes top billing in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad this summer and will no doubt remain part of the DCEU for a while. After all, she’s an A-list movie star, two-time Academy Award nominee and a fast-rising producer via her LuckyChap Entertainment Banner, which recently scored its first Oscar nod when Promising Young Woman made the shortlist for Best Picture, and she’s still only 30 years old, so the WB hierarchy might be willing to take her suggestions on board.