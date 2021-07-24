DCEU Fans Want To See Megan Fox As Poison Ivy
Megan Fox is in the midst of both an onscreen comeback and the rehabilitation of her public image, with the actress revealing in a string of recent interviews how badly she’d been affected on both a personal and professional level by the constant media coverage surrounding every aspect of her life.
The star’s career is definitely heading in the right direction, even if her latest effort Midnight in the Switchgrass completely sucks. Having proved her action chops in the entertainingly stupid action thriller Rogue, Fox gave what might be the best performance of her career in high concept thriller ‘Till Death, and signaled her interest in returning to big budget fare by admitting she’d love a role in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DCEU.
Naturally, fans have taken this and run with it, and many of them are now calling for Fox to become the DCEU’s Poison Ivy, as you can see from the reactions below.
Margot Robbie said she’d been constantly pestering Warner Bros. about bringing Pamela Isley into the fold, something that came close to happening a few years back before Gotham City Sirens was abandoned in the wake of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, with Birds of Prey ultimately rising from the ashes.
Fox has dark comedy Big Gold Brick, contained sci-fi Aurora and the star studded animation Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins in post-production, the latter of which features the vocal talents of Kate Winslet, Gerard Butler and Elliot Page, so it could be just a matter of time before she comes full circle and returns to the studio blockbuster realm that launched her into the public eye to begin with, and Poison Ivy may well be the role to do it.
