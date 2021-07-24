DCEU Fans Want To See Megan Fox As Poison Ivy

Megan Fox is in the midst of both an onscreen comeback and the rehabilitation of her public image, with the actress revealing in a string of recent interviews how badly she’d been affected on both a personal and professional level by the constant media coverage surrounding every aspect of her life.

The star’s career is definitely heading in the right direction, even if her latest effort Midnight in the Switchgrass completely sucks. Having proved her action chops in the entertainingly stupid action thriller Rogue, Fox gave what might be the best performance of her career in high concept thriller ‘Till Death, and signaled her interest in returning to big budget fare by admitting she’d love a role in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DCEU.

Naturally, fans have taken this and run with it, and many of them are now calling for Fox to become the DCEU’s Poison Ivy, as you can see from the reactions below.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Megan Fox as Poison Ivy… That's powerful casting. pic.twitter.com/AfJSStc5ka — Jay.. (@x_warinmymind) July 2, 2021

megan fox needs to be poison ivy. she was treated like trash by hollywood and needs a comeback. she is a dc comics fan, she has a crush on margot robbie (who plays harley quinn- poison ivy's love interest), she has done action movies before, pic.twitter.com/AP9dtichqw — whispyedits_ (@dontbeawh0re) July 2, 2021

I see a lot of people wanting her to play poison ivy and I’m just saying if we see margot robbie and Megan fox playing Harley and ivy together I’m gonna https://t.co/SyCpRV0YL4 pic.twitter.com/RvAB5KwgXB — Ozy ⁉️ (@daddythiccnos) July 2, 2021

Megan Fox as Poison Ivy in a Batman movie would be *chef kisses* https://t.co/wPF70ftexa — Ian Strong (@Ian_Strong11) July 2, 2021

Megan Fox as Poison Ivy would be as perfect as it gets https://t.co/SqNfQI1Xmv — Chungus (@beef_chungus) July 2, 2021

Megan Fox is a great actress I hate that she gets a bad rap. Hollywood wasn’t kind to her. I think she’d be a great poison ivy. Uma Thurman didn’t do the character justice. — jonathan jurado (@jonnyelbarbudo) July 2, 2021

Margot Robbie knows people want Megan Fox as Poison Ivy and she said she would see what happens. Now Megan Fox wants to be on DC or Marvel. Just do it already — Dan ४ ⴵ Daisy Johnson Defender (@natsquake) July 2, 2021

Megan Fox as Poison Ivy. Where do I sign? pic.twitter.com/ZrlvmT3i1F — ezgi ⚘ (@ezgisley) July 2, 2021

i’ve said it before and i’ll say it again megan fox as poison ivy!! it’s all i want https://t.co/TaOoU8rQqE — alice 𖤐 (@hcrmionetrix) July 2, 2021

Margot Robbie said she’d been constantly pestering Warner Bros. about bringing Pamela Isley into the fold, something that came close to happening a few years back before Gotham City Sirens was abandoned in the wake of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, with Birds of Prey ultimately rising from the ashes.

Fox has dark comedy Big Gold Brick, contained sci-fi Aurora and the star studded animation Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins in post-production, the latter of which features the vocal talents of Kate Winslet, Gerard Butler and Elliot Page, so it could be just a matter of time before she comes full circle and returns to the studio blockbuster realm that launched her into the public eye to begin with, and Poison Ivy may well be the role to do it.