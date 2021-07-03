Megan Fox Wants To Be A Part Of The MCU Or DCEU Franchises

Megan Fox has been acting for more than two decades now. First appearing in Holiday in the Sun, Fox has accomplished a lot in her 20-year career, including starring in the Transformers films, as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action movies.

But as she enters her third decade of acting, Fox has some ideas for where she wants her career to go. In an interview with the Washington Post, Fox said she wants to take on roles that are “challenging,” but also “fun” and unconventional. One thing she also said she would love to do is join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe due to her lifelong fandom of comic books and graphic novels.

Fox already has a credit with DC at least. She joined the likes of Josh Brolin, John Malkovich, Michael Fassbender, and Will Arnett as Lilah Black in the 2010 film Jonah Hex. At the time, she said she did not even feel like she deserved to be a part of the movie due to her relative young age and inexperience. The movie unfortunately bombed at the box office, generating less than $11 million worldwide despite boasting a $47 million budget.

Despite having limited experience working for DC or Marvel, Fox’s roles in the Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies would presumably help her adjust if she were cast in either universe.

Regardless of whether she fulfills her dream or not, it appears Megan Fox is determined to show a different side of herself in the coming years. It could be on New Girl in her recurring character role of Reagan, or it could be something entirely different.