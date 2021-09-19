Batgirl Star Celebrates Batman Day With Adorable Post

The latest addition to the DCEU’s Bat-family is Leslie Grace, with the In the Heights star being cast as Barbara Gordon in the upcoming Batgirl movie over the summer, hot on the heels of her breakout turn in Jon M. Chu’s musical. In just the couple of months since landing the role, Grace has already proven herself to be the perfect ambassador for the beloved heroine, making her love for the character clear in interviews and on social media.

And Grace has now done it again this weekend by celebrating Batman Day, which fell on September 18th this year. The actress shared an adorable and touching post on Instagram, posting a couple of images of herself posing with a Batgirl statuette as well as a short video of her two young nephews in Batman costumes. “Happy #Batman Day from #Batgirl,” Grace wrote in her caption, before adding, “my nephews understood the assignment lol.”

Remember, Batgirl will be directed by Bad Boys for Life helmers Bilall Fallah and Adil el Arbi. The filmmaking duo lent their support to their leading lady by commenting on her Batman Day post. El Arbi replied with a bat emoji, while Fallah responded with another bat in between two fire emojis. Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto likewise commented on the post, saying “Woah.”

Not much is known about what the Batgirl movie will bring us at the moment, but Grace has promised that the film won’t skimp on the action as she described her character as one who never runs from a fight as she has “a lot to prove.” The only other cast member linked to the production to date is J.K. Simmons, who will be reprising his role as Commissioner Jim Gordon – Barbara’s father – from Justice League.

Batgirl is set to start shooting in Glasgow, Scotland – which also doubled for Gotham City in The Batman – from this November. When it eventually arrives, it’ll be a HBO Max exclusive.