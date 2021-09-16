Batgirl Star Promises Her Barbara Gordon Will Be Badass And Has A Lot Of Fights

Barbara Gordon is finally making her return to the movies in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl film. Over the summer, In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace was cast as the iconic DC heroine, confirming that the long-delayed project is finally a go. From Bad Boys for Life directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, Batgirl is now one of the most-anticipated upcoming DCEU movies.

But, obviously, at this stage, it’s too early for the cast and crew to reveal all the film’s secrets. In a recent chat with Variety, Grace was asked to share any details about the plot, the villains, or even if either of Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson’s Batmen could appear. While she neglected to answer these questions, Grace did promise that her Batgirl is “a badass” and will get in a lot of fights, as she’s “got a lot to prove.”

“But I will tell you this, Batgirl is a badass. She’s definitely going to be fighting lots of people. She’ll be very hands-on. She’s got a lot to prove.”

Though Grace pleaded the fifth in this instance, she has previously indicated that no version of the Dark Knight will be showing up in Batgirl, with the hero busy outside of Gotham. In any case, it seems like Grace’s Barbara exists in the same universe as Affleck’s Bats, seeing as J.K. Simmons is set to play her father, Commissioner Jim Gordon, reprising his role from Justice League. To date, those two are the only cast members attached to the production.

After years of speculation over who would play the DCEU’s Batgirl, Grace’s casting broke fresh ground when it came to the character as she is the first person of color to portray Barbara in live-action (though Rosario Dawson voiced her in The LEGO Batman Movie). While speaking to Variety, Grace said she hopes her casting as Barbara “validates the dreams of other people who look like me, who may feel it’s not an opportunity for them.”

Batgirl has yet to be handed a release date, but it’s expected to start filming this November.