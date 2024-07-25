Image Credit: Disney
Mark Hamill in London in 2017
Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
‘What it feels like to make the jump to hyper-space’: Mark Hamill predicts America’s fate the way only a true Jedi can

He leans on his Millennium Falcon experience to predict the starry future.
Curtis Roberts
Curtis Roberts
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 02:13 pm

If the force truly is strong with Mark Hamill, then we’ll be in for a strange experience that involves Kamala Harris winning the presidential election this November. If not, then maybe this is just The Empire Strikes Back.

Hamill took to his X account — as he normally does — to offer his political take. However, this time he went a bit Nostradamus on us while offering an example of what life will soon feel like.

As we all know, Hamill played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars where he learned about the dangers of hyperspace from Han Solo. He discovered that “Flying into hyperspace isn’t like dusting crops.” He also wisely learned that “without precise calculations, you could fly right through a star or bounce too close to a supernova and that’ll end your trip real quick.”

This confirms that Hamill is well-versed in the dangers of hyperspace and, clearly, we are presently flying through an asteroid field of political madness. Of course, Luke spent most of his hyperspace trip in Star Wars blinded by the blast shield on his helmet while trying to learn the Force via a lightsaber, but we’ll be spared such lessons ourselves.

Today, Hamill took the time to raise the blast shield so he could post on social media to describe the trajectory of America’s potential future.

Personally, I think this is the closest we’ll ever get to knowing what the Battle of Hoth feels like. A lot of cold people out there, some on your side, others not as they’re trying to ruin you, destroy your power, and you’re just trying to make it out of there safely.

But who am I to question Mark Hamill? However, if his prediction of Harris becoming President of the United States proves to be wrong then does that mean we will have a Return of the Jedi episode, and, if so, who plays Luke?

