Leslie Grace Addresses Potential Batgirl Crossover With Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

After Leslie Grace’s rise to fame in the film adaptation of Broadway’s In The Heights, the news broke that she was cast as Batgirl in the ever-expanding DC Universe. Grace’s Batgirl will be joining the likes of Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and of course Harley Quinn who is played by Margot Robbie. Reports from Comicbook and Entertainment Tonight say that Grace was absolutely gushing over just the idea of working with Robbie as the iconic Harley Quinn. In Grace’s ET interview, she talks about how huge of a fan she is of Robbie’s work. “I can’t even. She’s one of the biggest badasses in the superhero world.”

Grace isn’t alone in wanting the characters to team up, as Robbie has also expressed interest in her own ET Interview, “That’s wicked. She’s amazing, Yeah, I’m calling– Warner Bros, can you put me through to DC? Yeah, thank you. I’m on it. Don’t worry.” Seeing as Robbie has now played the fabulous Harley Quinn in three DC movies, we can only hope she has some sort of pull with the studio.

Birds of Prey ft. Batgirl 1 of 6

Click to skip The Killing Joke Batgirl

Leslie Grace

Harley Quinn Animated Series

Margot Robbie

Harley and Batgirl Animated

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the original Birds of Prey comics, Batgirl is a founding member, so the possibility for Grace’s character to wind up alongside powerful women, like Harley Quinn, after her solo film isn’t unlikely. There have been rumors surrounding the Birds of Prey movie, suggesting that there’s a crossover between it and Gotham City Sirens in the works. One possible plot of the crossover has Batgirl, Black Canary, and Huntress facing off against Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman.

Not only would fans get a crossover of dreams, but they’d also be introduced to comic favorites. So, while Grace and Robbie may not get the team-up film they’re dreaming of, Harley and Batgirl being in the same movie is not only possible but intriguing to fans as well.