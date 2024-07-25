‘An actual joy portal’: Taylor Swift promotes ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with on-point humor amid Dazzler cameo rumors

Taylor Swift has taken a short break from her Eras Tour to promote the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie with the funniest message.

Recommended Videos

Taylor Swift is rumored to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine as the mutant Dazzler. The upcoming superhero film, which welcomes the Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rumored to include many cameos from celebrities and returning characters. Swift is just the biggest cherry on top.

Although lead actor Ryan Reynolds has vehemently denied Swift is in the movie, we can’t help but wonder if that’s just a strategy to get people to see the film in the theaters. On top of that, the “Anti-Hero” singer has just added fuel to the fire by sharing a message promoting the highly anticipated third film in the saga.

Taylor Swift perfectly embodied the Deadpool humor

Screengrab via Instagram Stories / @TaylorSwift

Deadpool is a hilarious character, and he’s known for his sarcastic comments and unfiltered thoughts. Ahead of the film’s official premiere on Friday, July 26, Swift hopped online to hype the upcoming film and proved she really understood the assignment.

Aside from her funny message (flaunting uncanny Deadpool-style humor), Swift shared a photo with the Deadpool & Wolverine cast and Blake Lively. The pic is from last October when Lively, Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and director Shawn Levy joined the singer for an NFL game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Their appearance at the game alone fueled the rumors that Swift would be in the movie. However, Swift is very close to Reynolds, Lively, and their children, so it could’ve meant nothing.

Reminding that the film is coming out on Friday, she added a link to get tickets for “things that are unspeakably awesome.” She ended the message with a “shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Reynolds himself reacted to her message, resharing the photo, and adding “Omg, this may have just killed [Hugh Jackman].” In a different Instagram Stories photo, he added, “I’m also [dead]” with a skull emoji.

Jackman is, luckily, still alive and thriving, but he agreed with Reynolds by resharing the photo and adding “100%.” The actor also shared Swift’s original photo with the message, “I [love] TS!!” with a red heart emoji. We can’t help but note that Jackman’s message might reference the iconic Tom Hiddleston “I Heart T.S” shirt he wore during the Fourth of July bash when dating Swift in 2016.

Is this all just friendship or are Pool and Claws plotting to ambush unsuspecting moviegoers with a bombastic Queen Swift cameo?

Her unexpected promotion of Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its premiere might lead to more people heading over to the theater to see the film and find out whether Swift is really in the film as Dazzler or Lady Deadpool. I mean who can blame fans after that message?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy