A new Ryan Reynolds post hints that Taylor Swift might be in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ after all

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the movie event of the year for superhero fans and beyond. Practically a hub of celebrity cameos, including a number of appearances from the existing MCU and the past X-Men films, the upcoming installment was originally expected to include a Taylor Swift cameo as well. But later reports dismantled the possibility… temporarily.

The stories around Taylor being in Deadpool & Wolverine started over a year ago, with a report claiming she was in the movie as the Dazzler. The fact that the superstar singer is close friends with the film’s lead actor, Ryan Reynolds, and his wife Blake Lively only managed to fan the flames of the speculations. On top of that, Taylor hung out with Ryan, director Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman several times, further ensuring that the chatter was unstoppable.

Even though a recent report denied Taylor’s participation in the superhero film, the swift denial went viral, with fans convinced Taylor Swift was following in Andrew Garfield’s footsteps and shamelessly lying about her involvement in Deadpool 3.

So what did Reynolds do? Instead of stopping the rumors, the actor has now added more fuel to the fire with a brand-new post.

Ryan Reynolds teases Taylor Swift in Deadpool and Wolverine

Taylor Swift got a mention in the previous Deadpool film, so it wouldn’t be so surprising if she appeared in the third. Okay, she didn’t get a mention per se, but Reynolds’ Wade Wilson donned a T-shirt with Taylor’s cats Olivia and Meredith in Deadpool 2, something Swift praised online after the film’s premiere in 2019.

So far, Deadpool & Wolverine has hinted several times at Swift’s participation, whether with a poster showing friendship bracelets, the actors promoting the same (which are universally exchanged at Swift’s The Eras Tour), and the fact that Swift has a song on her latest record, The Tortured Poets Department, where she sings “You look like Taylor Swift in this light/ (…) / The future’s bright/ Dazzling.” Everything seems to indicate that she will have a cameo in the film. Should we also add the fact that the character’s name is Allison, Taylor Swift’s middle name?

In a new Instagram story update, Reynolds shared a photo of Deadpool with his back to the camera, looking towards some trees. The photo widely resembles the cover art for Taylor’s Evermore album and just in case the uncanny resemblance wasn’t obvious enough to everyone, he also has the title song (which is a collaboration with Bon Iver) from the album playing over the post to make sure people understood the reference.

Of course, Taylor is currently the biggest phenomenon in the music industry. Just name-dropping her guarantees more engagement with any product, and celebrities all around the world have done it to promote their most recent work. But does Pool’s upcoming MCU debut really need that celebrity kick to win?

Deadpool already has a huge following, and adding Jackman’s surprising return to Wolverine has already made it exponentially bigger than the first two Deadpool films. To this wonder mix, add the fact that Deadpool & Wolverine is the only film Marvel Studios is releasing this year. After accounting for all its trailer records and pre-sales records, using Reynolds using his friend’s name just for exposure doesn’t make any sense.

So, even including the not-so-possible possibility, there are only two valid options: Ryan asked Taylor to use her image and she really doesn’t care if he name-drops her to promote Deadpool & Wolverine, or Taylor Swift is ready to make her superhero debut as Dazzler come July 26th.

