10 iconic characters absitively posolutely not appearing in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

No matter how much we might wish otherwise.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 02:27 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine arguably has the greatest potential for crossover cameos than any prior Marvel Studios production, all thanks to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman kicking down the doors to Fox’s X-Men franchise. Sure enough, we’re expecting some truly wild appearances, both from major names and A-listers and the most obscure Marvel character imaginable.

This is the movie, don’t forget, that’s bringing back everyone from Jennifer Garner’s Elektra to Azazel (come on, you know Azazel). And yet there’s only so many people Wade and Logan can rub shoulders with over a couple of hours so the line has to be drawn somewhere. Unfortunately, that line may rest just in front of Taylor Swift’s feet.

Yes, it’s being widely reported that the superstar isn’t in Deadpool 3, after all. I’ve already argued how this dubious reportage makes Taylor Swift this film’s answer to Andrew Garfield, but the Spider-Man: No Way Home nostalgia just heated up even further thanks to this news relaunching the greatest meme to come out of the internet’s NWH era.

Following word that Taylor Swift wouldn’t be appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine going viral, a twist on the classic “ENTER NAME HERE will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home” meme format came back with a vengeance. This time, it was all about who wasn’t going to be in the movie.

So brace yourselves, folks, sadly the following icons aren’t about to trade quips with DP and Wolvie this summer. For shame.

1. Aragorn son of Arathorn, who is called Elessar, the Elfstone, Dúnadan, the heir of Isildur Elendil’s son of Gondor

2. Beetlejuice

Well, there goes Lauren Boebert’s ticket!

3. Koba (sorry, Planet of the Apes nation)

4. The Dark Lord Sauron

Dang it, LOTR lovers just can’t catch a break today.

5. Scooby-Doo

If James Gunn was still at Marvel, this totally would have happened.

6. Heimlich from A Bug’s Life

He is a beautiful butterfly and anyone who would deny him an MCU cameo is a poo-poo head.

7. Lydia Tár

Yeah, but could Cate Blanchett still show up as Hela?

8. Ben 10

Ben 10 could save the multiverse without Deadpool and Wolverine’s help, TBH. Sorry, not sorry.

9. Pope Francis

He’s a friend of Spider-Man, but the Catholic Church just can’t sanction the violence and vulgarity of ‘Pool and Wolvie.

10. You

Sorry to break it to you, gentle reader, but you’re not in Deadpool & Wolverine either. Still, if it’s any consolation, you are an icon.

An icon who can see the Marvel movie of the year (possibly because it’s the only Marvel movie of the year) when it hits theaters on July 26.

