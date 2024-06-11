Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) arrives alongside other House Republicans at a press conference at Collect Pond Park outside of Manhattan Criminal Court during former U.S. President Donald Trump's hush money trial on May 16, 2024 in New York City. Michael Cohen, former U.S. President Donald Trump's former attorney, is taking the stand again today to continue his cross examination by the defense in the former president's hush money trial. Cohen's $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels is tied to Trump's 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Groping grandmother Lauren Boebert is questioning Joe Biden’s alleged 37% approval rating. We’ve got questions, too

37 is the number of the day.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Jun 11, 2024 01:32 pm

Lauren Boebert is questioning whether President Biden has earned the approval of the American public. Let that sink in for a little bit – yes – this is the same woman who got frisky in a public theater not 12 months ago.

In the face of Biden’s approval rating drifting down to 37% (we’ll unpack that further in a moment), Boebert gleefully attempted to dunk on the current POTUS on social media. To be fair, she’s probably still sore from that third-degree burn Biden caused her back at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

“Everyone is busy talking about Joe Biden’s approval rating being at a record low of 37 percent,” she wrote on X. “I’m here wondering how in the world he still has 37% support.”

Do the politician’s opinions on Biden’s presidency hold any real weight?

First of all, let’s dig deeper into those numbers. As of May 28, President Biden’s approval rating was actually at 39% – although, yes, that was at the lower end of the 37%-44% range that he’s generally operated under over the past four years. To put it in perspective, though, that’s still higher than Trump’s own approval rating of just 34% by the time he was dragged out of the White House at the end of 2020.

So not only is Boebert twisting the stats to suit her own agenda (everyone, pretend to be shocked!), but it’s also ironic that she’s calling out Biden for being a supposed failure at just 37%… When Bobo is only 37 years old and has managed to transform herself into one of the most mocked and ridiculed people in Congress (don’t worry, Marjorie Taylor Greene, we haven’t forgotten about you,)

As a fellow grandparent, you’d think Boebert would have the wisdom to cut Biden some slack and understand that sometimes the numbers aren’t always on your side. This is something she should sympathize with all too well, given that her donations have plummeted in recent months. But, no, we can’t expect that level of moral fortitude from a woman who frequently displays worryingly levels of gun worship, rampant homophobia, and an unsettling desire to kill wolves.

As someone who has worked so hard to earn the disapproval of millions, it’s rich of Lauren Boebert to try and drag the president for not earning his 37% approval rating, when her frequently childish behavior suggests she hasn’t earned the maturity that should come with her almost four decades on this planet.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'