The Batman Spinoff On HBO Will Be A Prequel To The Movie

The news that we’ll be getting a spinoff series from The Batman on HBO Max is pretty exciting (to most fans anyway), with the show focusing on the Gotham City Police Department. We’re now getting some new reports of what the series will cover, with the latest information being that the as-yet-untitled program will act as a prequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, exploring how Gotham City became overrun with crime.

The story comes through Variety’s Justin Kroll, who is also keen to emphasize that things are at an early stage of development. Kroll had this to say:

“No idea if [Pattinson] will make an appearance but what I have learned is that it be set before when The Batman is set and dive into how Gotham became corrupt and infested with criminals.”

To this end, it’s currently unknown whether Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon will appear in the series, although this is arguably more likely than Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne making a cameo. Matt Reeves is working on the spinoff with Boardwalk Empire‘s Terence Winter, implying that we might be getting a procedural drama largely free of superheroics, with more of an emphasis on organised crime figures like the Falcone family.

Of course, a prequel series on the Gotham police has been done, to some extent, by Gotham, and by various DC comics series, although this new series sounds like it’ll be less concerned with setting up future Dark Knight rogues. There is room, though, for more spinoffs and DC series to come out of Reeves’ deal with the WB Television Group, so there may also be series or specials tied into The Batman, which is currently targeted for October 2021.

Given the current state of the industry, it may just be possible to get the spinoff series on HBO Max before The Batman‘s release, especially if it’s a limited series. At any rate, it’s an exciting time for DC fans wanting new Batman content on the small screen, with a range of adaptations reportedly in-development, and ongoing shows like Batwoman breaking new ground.