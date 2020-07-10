The Batman Spinoff Show Coming To HBO Max, Focuses On Gotham Police

HBO Max is producing a new TV show about the Gotham City Police Department. The series, which will be created by The Batman director Matt Reeves and Boardwalk Empire showrunner Terence Winter, marks the establishment of a new Batman-centered cinematic universe.

The show, which is going to be written by Winter, will take place in the same universe as Reeves’ film and its end goal appears to be to expand upon the world that will be laid out in the movie.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating,” Reeves told Deadline in their exclusive report on the subject, “but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford.”

What’s more is that if HBO’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly is to be believed, the show is only the first of several projects to come out of Reeves’ extended deal with WB Television Group. “Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC allows us to elaborate and grow fan connections across these powerful brands for years to come,” he said.

Of course, WB has already explored the streets of Gotham in another television program, Fox’s Gotham. Set in a time before Bruce Wayne puts on the cowl, it told the origin stories of many a member of his future rogues gallery.

Even though this new show will be a spinoff of The Batman, whether Bruce himself will play a role in the story remains to be seen. After all, ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D doesn’t include any major superheroes from the films.

In any case, Winter, who won four Emmys for his work on The Sopranos and two for Boardwalk Empire, certainly seems like the perfect scribe to flesh out this world of crime and intrigue and we look forward to learning more about it.