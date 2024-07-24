‘She will not get to slither away and enjoy retirement’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Death Eater with refusal to let Kim Cheatle’s resignation be enough

The Secret Service is experiencing a shake-up in the wake of the mid-July attempt on Donald Trump’s life, following the resignation of the agency’s former director, Kim Cheatle.

Cheatle resigned from her position following an inquiry into the events that led to the assassination attempt, which left Trump’s ear bloodied, several rally attendees injured, and one dead. Resignation is not enough for shrieking cartoonish sycophant Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, who is demanding even more consequences for the former director.

The failures that allowed the shooter to set sights on Trump have been thoroughly debated over the last few weeks, as people wonder just how the gunman ended up so well-poised to take his shot, leading to broad demands for Cheatle’s resignation. She delivered just that, along with a broad acceptance of fault, but Greene won’t be satisfied until Cheatle faces criminal charges.

A major motivation behind Greene’s new campaign is Cheatle’s connection to United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. Greene’s been thirsting for Mayorkas’ blood for years now, and as secretary of Homeland Security, she views him responsible for Cheatle’s failures. As such, the former director’s resignation opens the door for a fresh attack from Greene, and she’s seizing the opportunity.

Her resignation isn’t the end of this failure for FORMER Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, who reported to Mayorkas.



She will not get to slither away and enjoy retirement.



Cheatle and Mayorkas will face accountability for actions, including possible criminal… pic.twitter.com/Gr6dwE3q1p — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 23, 2024

In a tweet to her X account, Greene proclaimed that Cheatle “will not get to slither away and enjoy retirement,” and expressed her push to initiate “criminal investigations” into both officials. In an attached video clip, Greene says much the same, emphasizing her demand to explore Cheatle’s “role in the attempted assassination of former President Trump” and accusing the Secret Service staple of engaging in a “full cover-up.”

It almost seems, the way Marge frames it, as though the empty-headed Representative is accusing Cheatle of being complicit in the attempt on Trump’s life. She’s certainly not doing so in an outright manner — that would be far too bold — but her underhanded comments and careful wording seem tailor-made to spark the connection in the minds of others.

Not that it will lead anywhere. Greene’s known for her loud mouth and nothing else, since she loves to trumpet about issues but never actually accomplishes anything she complains so noisily about. Instead, she dreams up wild lies and impossible reaches, bellows them for the world to hear, and then pivots to the next harebrained accusation like clockwork. It’s just a matter of seeing who’s next on the hit list.

