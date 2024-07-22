Speaking of ‘mentally unfit,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene is talking again

President Joe Biden announced on July 21, 2024 that he would be withdrawing from the presidential re-election campaign, and immediately support from all corners of the country began pouring in.

This decision, coming from an 81-year-old statesman amid swirling concerns about his fitness for office, reflects a rare acknowledgment of personal limitations in the high stakes arena of U.S. politics. Biden’s choice paves the way for a fresher face to lead the Democratic charge against former Donald Trump in the upcoming election. The mature, albeit unexpected, political maneuver stands in stark contrast to reactions from certain quarters of the GOP, particularly representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wasted no time spouting off in typical Marj fashion.

And if Joe Biden cannot run for re-election because he is mentally unfit (you know, the reason the Democrats and their billionaires oligarchs pressured him to drop out) then he must IMMEDIATELY resign. https://t.co/lDu6VTKhDh — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 21, 2024

Fresh off her groundbreaking research into Jewish space lasers and the dangers of mask-wearing, Greene has now set her sights on diagnosing the mental fitness of the President of the United States. In the recent tweet, Greene claimed that “President Trump has never just been running against Joe Biden. He’s been running against the destruction of America brought by Democrats and their policies,” conveniently ignoring the fact that it was Trump’s own policies that led to a disastrous COVID-19 pandemic response, record unemployment, and a nation more divided than ever. But sure, Marjorie, tell us more about how the Democrats are destroying America while your party continues to embrace a man who incited a violent insurrection that resulted in multiple casualties.

If your logic, if you’re a traitor to your country try, then you must IMMEDIATELY resign.



When can we expect your resignation letter? — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) July 21, 2024

The real kicker is Greene’s demand that Biden “IMMEDIATELY resign” if he is “mentally unfit.” This coming from a woman who was stripped of her committee assignments due to her past comments endorsing violence against Democrats and suggesting that school shootings were hoaxes. A woman who, by any reasonable standard, is about as mentally fit to serve in Congress as a rotting cabbage.

The truth is, Biden’s decision to drop out of the race is a sign of his mental acuity, not his decline. He understands the importance of putting country over ego, of passing the torch to a new generation of leaders who can take on the challenges of the future. Meanwhile, Greene and her MAGA cronies continue to worship at the altar of Trump, a man who has proven time and again that he cares more about his own fragile ego than the well-being of the nation he was elected to serve.

