‘You can’t stop the TRUMP TRAIN’: Marjorie Taylor Greene wastes no time naming the Democratic women who could make Donald Trump a distant memory

With Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential race, the Democrats must choose a replacement quickly. Donald Trump’s number one fan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, has some great ideas about the women who can defeat the Orange Man.

In a stunning turn of events, President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race this Sunday. July 21. This move comes just weeks after a widely criticized debate that sparked concerns among Democratic leaders and voters about Biden’s ability to effectively lead the country for another term.

Biden’s decision to step aside marks the conclusion of a half-century in public service. In his statement, Biden expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve as President and emphasized his commitment to fulfilling his duties for the remainder of his term. Of course, Trump and his followers are already claiming an early victory. However, in their hastiness to celebrate, Taylor Greene just gave us a list of female candidates who could whip the floor with her beloved Orange con-man.

Presidents Trump has never just been running against Joe Biden.



He’s been running against the destruction of America brought by Democrats and their policies.



Kamala. Michelle. Hillary. It doesn’t matter who they pick.



2024 is open borders vs secure border.



Globalism vs… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 21, 2024

Commenting on Biden’s decision on X, Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene mentioned three potential Democratic candidates: Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton. While Greene intended to dismiss these alternatives, each of these women brings unique strengths to the table that could potentially make them formidable opponents to Trump.

As Biden’s running mate and the current Vice President, Harris is well-positioned to assume the role of Democratic nominee. Her experience in the executive branch and her background as a Senator and Attorney General of California gives her a deep understanding of domestic and international issues. Harris has emerged as a vocal critic of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate federal abortion rights, positioning herself as a strong advocate for women’s reproductive rights. What’s even better is the fact that Biden has already endorsed her as his successor!

Although Michele Obama has repeatedly stated she has no interest in running for office, her popularity and influence within the Democratic Party cannot be understated. As a former First Lady, bestselling author, and respected public figure, Obama brings a unique blend of charisma, intelligence, and relatability that could energize the Democratic base and appeal to independent voters.

Finally, despite her 2016 defeat, Hillary Clinton remains a formidable political figure with extensive experience in government. As a former Secretary of State, Senator, and First Lady, Clinton possesses unparalleled foreign policy expertise and a deep understanding of the nation’s challenges. Recent polls have shown Clinton performing well in hypothetical matchups against Trump, suggesting voters might be open to a Clinton comeback.

The whole world is watching closely what the Democrats do next to defeat Trump. But if it were up to the over-enthusiastic Greene, her Orange idol would have already lost.

