Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. A shooter opened fire injuring former President Trump, killing one audience member and injuring others during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Is Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race? This farce of a campaign cannot continue.

Biden can't defeat a flight of stairs, let alone Trump. It's never been more Joever.
David James
David James
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 06:11 am

Being shot by an assassin would go down as a bad day for almost anyone. Well, not Donald Trump, who has been living his best life since a bullet whizzed through his ear at a Pennsylvania rally. Republicans now consider him literally bulletproof and he was received as a spiritual figure at the Republican National Convention.

Recommended Videos

It’s going to take a real go-getter to stop Trump in his tracks in November. The country needs a dynamo, someone with fire in their blood! A Democrat candidate who can stand toe-to-toe with Trump and trade killer blows! Unfortunately for the Democrats, the nation, and the world, we don’t have that. We have Joe Biden.

While Trump struts around like the second coming the increasingly frail President is shambling like a real-life Mr Burns, mumbling incoherently through softball interviews, and is now in his sick bed after contracting COVID. Nobody can fault Biden for getting old, but it’s clear he shouldn’t be President now, let alone be asking the American people to vote him in for four more years!

Thankfully, but belatedly, many prominent Democrats have now realized this can’t continue. Biden is now under immense pressure to stand down from all sides. House Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi (herself 84-years-old…) have relayed messages to the White House that they believe Biden cannot beat Trump in November. Pelosi has said she thinks Biden will announce the end of his candidacy imminently – and we hope he doesn’t drag his heels.

After everything we’ve seen, Biden staying in the race until November would be perverse and embarrassing. It is clear to anybody with eyes that he cannot be the candidate, and we expect an announcement that he’s stepping down as early as this weekend. But, if he stubbornly refuses to be removed, there’s little the Democrats can do about it. If that happens, better get psychologically prepped for a Trump landslide.

As for who’s going to replace Biden? I guess… Kamala? Yikes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google