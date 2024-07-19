Is Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race? This farce of a campaign cannot continue.

Being shot by an assassin would go down as a bad day for almost anyone. Well, not Donald Trump, who has been living his best life since a bullet whizzed through his ear at a Pennsylvania rally. Republicans now consider him literally bulletproof and he was received as a spiritual figure at the Republican National Convention.

It’s going to take a real go-getter to stop Trump in his tracks in November. The country needs a dynamo, someone with fire in their blood! A Democrat candidate who can stand toe-to-toe with Trump and trade killer blows! Unfortunately for the Democrats, the nation, and the world, we don’t have that. We have Joe Biden.

Biden's got Mr. Burns' T-rex arms now. Continued loss of brain function. pic.twitter.com/xuJnbXqRHr — Rescue Michigan (@Rescue_Michigan) July 15, 2024

While Trump struts around like the second coming the increasingly frail President is shambling like a real-life Mr Burns, mumbling incoherently through softball interviews, and is now in his sick bed after contracting COVID. Nobody can fault Biden for getting old, but it’s clear he shouldn’t be President now, let alone be asking the American people to vote him in for four more years!

Biden appears to forget the name of SecDef Lloyd Austin, referring to him as “the black man.” My goodness. pic.twitter.com/y3lYcI6D0A — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 18, 2024

Thankfully, but belatedly, many prominent Democrats have now realized this can’t continue. Biden is now under immense pressure to stand down from all sides. House Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi (herself 84-years-old…) have relayed messages to the White House that they believe Biden cannot beat Trump in November. Pelosi has said she thinks Biden will announce the end of his candidacy imminently – and we hope he doesn’t drag his heels.

After everything we’ve seen, Biden staying in the race until November would be perverse and embarrassing. It is clear to anybody with eyes that he cannot be the candidate, and we expect an announcement that he’s stepping down as early as this weekend. But, if he stubbornly refuses to be removed, there’s little the Democrats can do about it. If that happens, better get psychologically prepped for a Trump landslide.

As for who’s going to replace Biden? I guess… Kamala? Yikes.

