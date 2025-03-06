As Trump continues ‘destroying world order,’ Adam Kinzinger solves Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a single tweet

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is undoubtedly one of the most complex geopolitical quagmires of our time. But Adam Kinzinger seems to have cracked the code with a single tweet.

Back in February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claiming it was protecting ethnic Russians and preventing NATO expansion. The international community largely condemned the move, with the U.S. and its allies imposing sanctions on Russia and providing military aid to Ukraine. Yet all that progress, all that painstaking unity built over the months, faces an utterly unnecessary complication: Donald Trump’s return to the global stage.

Trump’s improbable 2024 comeback has brought along a bizarre entourage of pro-Russian cheerleaders and tech billionaires who seem disturbingly eager to please Putin. Meanwhile, Trump’s lackeys, like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, are out here trying to convince us that the Russians aren’t the bad guys we’ve seen in countless Hollywood movies. I’m sorry, but I think I’ll trust Tom Clancy over MTG on this one.

Against this absurd backdrop, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, recently dropped an alarming truth bomb at a Chatham House event, pointing out that it isn’t just Russia disrupting the global order — it’s now, shockingly, the United States itself.

Recent talks between Washington and Moscow suggest that the U.S. is trying to “meet Russia halfway,” a move that has alarmed allies and emboldened adversaries. Meanwhile, Europe is stepping up in ways that would have been unthinkable a decade ago. At a recent EU summit, leaders backed an 800 billion euro “ReArm Europe” plan to boost defense spending. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called this a “watershed moment” for Europe and Ukraine.

While Europe is rallying, the U.S. seems to be sending mixed signals. On February 28, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy met with Trump in what can only be described as a diplomatic disaster. Trump tried to pressure Zelenskyy into handing over Ukraine’s mineral assets in exchange for vague promises of U.S. support.

When Zelenskyy refused, Trump attempted to strong-arm him into submission. Zelenskyy, who has refused to abandon Kyiv when bombs were falling around him, wasn’t about to be bullied. But the incident revealed just how far Trump is willing to go to appease Putin — and how little regard he has for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Amid all this chaos, Adam Kinzinger’s tweet feels like a dose of common sense.

Just a quick reminder, if Russia ceased firing there would be a cease fire — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) March 6, 2025

It’s so obvious it’s almost laughable, and yet it cuts through the noise in a way that Trump’s convoluted posturing never could. The reality is, Russia is the aggressor here. Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea. Russia is bombing Ukrainian cities and targeting civilians. No amount of gaslighting, spin, or Trumpian diplomacy can reverse the basic truth of who invaded whom.

History is filled with aggressors who tried desperately to rewrite the narrative: from Nazi Germany’s claims of victimhood in Poland, to the Soviet Union’s justifications for invading Hungary and Czechoslovakia, to Saddam Hussein’s absurd pretenses for invading Kuwait. Aggression, no matter how skillfully disguised, remains aggression.

Thankfully, amidst this whirlwind of geopolitical nonsense, we have people like Kinzinger who aren’t afraid to call out Trump’s dangerous absurdities. Maybe next time Trump tries to solve world peace in 24 hours, someone should gently remind him: aggressive wars don’t end by rewarding aggressors — they end when aggressors stop fighting. Revolutionary, indeed.

