Donald Trump adds ending the Ukraine war in 24 hours to his resume of unhinged presidential promises

Donald Trump was the President of the United States of America for four years and in all that time, he barely managed to solve any of the glaring issues plaguing the nation. But now that he is running for the 2024 presidential elections and tooting his own horn, he is busy making lofty promises that are not only absurd but also serve to show how the former POTUS either fails to gauge the sensitivity of a topic or just barrels on regardless. And highlighting this very “quality” is his recent promise that if he is re-elected, he knows the perfect way to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.

After confirming yesterday what truly matters to him by intentionally avoiding talking about the Covenant School Shooting, Trump went on air for his interview with Sean Hannity of Fox News — something he didn’t waste any time promoting on his page on Truth Social. As usual, his comments boasted about his chances of winning, pointed fingers at others for trying to sabotage his presidential campaign, etc. But taking a page out of fellow politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s book — where she used the recent shooting to defend why she is in favor of more guns — Trump wildly claimed (via The New York Post) that he can end Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” of being re-elected as president.

“And there’s a very easy negotiation to take place. But I don’t want to tell you what it is, because then I can’t use that negotiation; it’ll never work. But it’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within one day, a peace between them. Now that’s a year and a half. That’s a long time. I can’t imagine something not happening.”

He also stressed that if he had been re-elected back in 2020, the war wouldn’t have happened in the first place. Unfortunately, it is not the first time he has made a nonsensical claim. Just days ago, he stressed (via Newsweek) that he is the “only” 2024 presidential candidate who can “prevent World War III,” which he is sure is going to happen and can “possibly end the world.”

So far, more than 8,000 civilians have died as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has been going on for a year now. and the number of those injured is even higher. And yet, for Trump, it appears to be nothing more than a political strategy to further promote his presidential campaign.