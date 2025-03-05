Great job, America — Latest poll reveals nearly 75% of French people no longer consider the U.S. an ‘ally’

After dealing with decades of loud tourists in Hawaiian shirts fumbling through their language, the French have finally reached their breaking point.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Elabe Institute for BFM TV, nearly three-quarters of French people — yes, 73% — no longer consider America an ally. This alarming statistic didn’t just pop up out of nowhere. It’s the product of months, even years, of increasingly bizarre and divisive foreign policy moves by the U.S. president, Donald Trump.

France and America have long shared one of history’s most fascinating friendships stretching back nearly 250 years. Indeed, the United States might never have existed if not for French support during America’s War of Independence. It was France, under King Louis XVI, that sent troops, ships, and critical funds to support the struggling American colonies in their desperate fight against the British Empire.

The Marquis de Lafayette famously became a close confidant of George Washington, fighting bravely alongside American soldiers, and eventually becoming a celebrated hero on both sides of the Atlantic. And, of course, France gifted the United States the Statue of Liberty, a towering symbol of friendship and shared democratic ideals — one that has welcomed millions of immigrants to America’s shores and remains a potent icon of America’s promise.

Throughout the years, despite occasional friction and cultural misunderstandings — such as American confusion at French films featuring tragic endings or France’s understandable horror at American cheese-in-a-can — the two nations stood shoulder-to-shoulder through historical upheavals: World War I trenches, the beaches of Normandy, and the Cold War struggle against Soviet authoritarianism. Yet, today, this transatlantic relationship finds itself severely strained.

Late last month, the world watched in disbelief as Trump publicly berated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, accusing him of being insufficiently grateful and “playing with World War III.” This spectacle left roughly 75% of French respondents “shocked,” with 39% describing themselves as “very shocked,” according to the Elabe poll.

Only 8% blamed Zelensky, while 59% held Trump directly responsible for the incident, and 19% figured both leaders shared the blame. Zelensky, for his part, remains well-liked in France, boasting a 65% approval rating — pretty good numbers, considering the French are notoriously stingy with their praise. Trump, however, enjoys an 80% negative rating, just a tad better than Vladimir Putin’s 86%. Way to go, Donald.

And while we’re on the subject of Putin, it’s worth noting that Trump recently halted vital military aid to Ukraine, claiming Ukraine joining NATO is a “red line” for Moscow. Interesting how Trump’s foreign policy strangely aligns with Russian talking points. But hey, according to esteemed geopolitical expert Marjorie Taylor Greene, Russians aren’t really the bad guys we’ve seen in Hollywood movies.

Between praising Putin and calling Zelenskyy a “dictator,” Trump seems intent on isolating America from longstanding allies. At least he’s keeping busy with his bold real estate ambitions — trying to purchase Greenland, threatening to annex Canada as America’s 51st state, and promising to transform Gaza into prime waterfront condos. Trump’s erratic actions fuel legitimate fears among the French public. According to Elabe’s survey, 76% fear the Ukrainian conflict will extend beyond Ukraine’s borders, with a stable 64% worrying France itself could eventually be dragged into the fray.

At the end of the day, the French have a knack for spotting trouble before it happens. They were skeptical of the Iraq War, and they were right. They were wary of unchecked capitalism, and now we’re watching corporations write the rules. So, when the majority of the French people say they no longer see the U.S. as an ally, maybe it’s time to listen.

