Trump might’ve embarrassed America on a global stage, but there’s one good thing that came out of Zelenskyygate

It’s hard to look at Saturday’s one-sided bullying spectacle in the Oval Office and pinpoint a single silver lining to the televised debacle. While Donald Trump endeavored to present himself as this divine-sent businessman and holder of all “the cards,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, understandably exhausted by years’ worth of a Russia-instigated war, made it clear he has no interest in partaking in the POTUS’s card games when his people’s peace and stability is on the line.

To keen eyes (and critical brains), the tyrannical display seemed like little more than blatant pandering to Vladimir Putin –indeed, a Kremlin spokesperson recently remarked on how the consequential stance being taken by the Trump administration “largely coincides with [Russia’s] vision” – and it was heart-wrenching to watch, for both conscientious Americans and Ukraine’s international allies.

However, while trying to act like real tough guys for the world to see, the U.S. President and VP involuntarily succeeded in enveloping Zelenskyy in pathos. In other words, their unfair treatment of a man striving for years to keep his war-ravaged country from defeat against a mightier enemy only intensifies the compassion and solidarity of Ukraine’s unwavering allies.

For someone who routinely continues to rely on fostering feelings of fear, anger, and hate to advance his agenda, Trump surely seems to underestimate how the political persuasive power of emotions can be used against him.

Different interpretations of the meaning of “strength”

In the aftermath of the disastrous Saturday meeting, and the halting of U.S. aid to Ukraine on Monday evening, Ukraine’s allies – European leaders and Canada’s Justin Trudeau – have only been doubling down on their commitment to keep up their support. Moreover, everyone is feeling an increased pressure to work in collaboration and mobilize to be less dependent on the U.S. – or Trump’s whims, rather.

No one – certainly not Zelenskyy – is downplaying the importance of America’s support. This reaction only means that necessity does not override one’s dignity. If Trump believes most other nations can be bullied into groveling at his feet, he’s wrong. He’s also wrong about his definition of “strength,” which he makes out to be tantamount to tyranny and inspires distrust instead of respect.

Today, I spoke with the President of Finland @alexstubb, the Prime Minister of the UK @Keir_Starmer, the Prime Minister of Greece @kmitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Croatia @AndrejPlenkovic, the NATO Secretary General @SecGenNATO, and the leader of Germany’s CDU party –… pic.twitter.com/WeNkXKwWyj — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

Over the past few days, Zelenskyy has been posting regular updates regarding his talks with the various leaders and thanking each and every nation for their support. His gratitude spree almost feels like a jab at JD Vance’s preposterous “Have you thanked us yet?”

There were at least 33 times prior to that unscrupulous public ambush wherein the Ukrainian President directly thanked the U.S. It’s unbelievably self-important and patronizing to act like one’s help, which supposedly comes from the bottom of a democracy-loving heart, warrants a constant reiteration of gratitude (and subservience).

A common “enemy” or “threat” has the potential to strengthen unity among countries and peoples who might have otherwise been busy arguing amongst themselves over trivialities. Unfortunately, Europe is now feeling squeezed between a ruthless autocrat on one side, and a Putin wannabe on the other. As such – and along with other countries like Canada – the only way we can keep our democracies and dignity intact is by joining forces and working towards a common goal.

However – speaking now briefly as a European – just because America under Trump has become a threat to world order, it does not mean all Americans have been thrown into the same categorical bag. Using stereotypes and schema to sweep a whole mass of people under the same umbrella is more of Trump’s tactic. Proactive unity may keep this boat that is our democratic institutions from sinking, and the same applies to the U.S.

American allies, your voices matter. As Mike Galsworthy says, “We see you,” and, as he also suggests, “your elected representatives” also need to get unavoidable visual demonstrations of what you think and feel so they get a needed push in the direction of doing right by you, and, ultimately, for the rest of the (still) free world.

