As tariffs kick in and Trump withholds military aid to Ukraine, the White House eyes sanction relief for real ally

Even conservatives are losing sense of what Donald Trump is trying to achieve right now, because between needlessly antagonizing two U.S. allies and emboldening an enemy to come for even bigger pieces, it’s becoming increasingly clear that maybe the 47th POTUS doesn’t have the best interests of the American people at heart.

The world wakes up every day to a state of stunned disbelief, ruminating over all the ridiculous things Trump does and Trump says, not least of which is a stubborn insistence to isolate the United States from all its allies and draw up even more walls than all the steel and concrete in the Trump wall could account for. In just a month, Trump has managed to abandon Ukraine, humiliate its president, cozy up to Putin, put both Canada and the European Union on edge with his hateful rhetoric, and backtrack on years of progressive developments in the country.

Now, with Trump’s tariffs on Mexico (25%), Canada (25%), and China (20%), kicking in today and delivering a devastating blow to the economy, Trump is doubling down on his plan to leave Ukraine in the lurch. In fact, a White House official confirmed on Monday that the second Trump administration is indeed withholding all the military aid to Ukraine effective immediately.

“The president has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” they said. “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

Trump’s end goal here is to put more pressure on Zelenskyy to not only make him sign that minerals deal he walked out of after their explosive bout in the White House, but also accept Putin’s demands for peace, which will no doubt involve retaining much of the land Russia has already annexed in the ongoing war.

And as if that wasn’t catastrophic enough for the U.S.’s reputation, Reuters is now reporting that Trump wishes to ease the sanctions on Russia to further sweeten the peace deal for Putin. According to an unnamed official, the White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to come up with a list of sanctions that could help clear the air between the governments in D.C. and Moscow, which, according to what the latter said a while ago, had “below zero” relations under Biden.

Officials from the United States and Russia have been holding talks in Saudi Arabia and Turkey to discuss the situation in Ukraine, with Ukraine itself remaining notoriously absent. So, if this report about a sanction relief plan is also true, it’s safe to say that the U.S. and Russia will soon be best buddies, and who even cares what happens to Zelenskyy and his people then? If only they’d been a little more grateful to the overbearing megalomaniac currently occupying the seat of the post powerful politician on the planet, perhaps things would’ve worked out differently. At least that’s what JD Vance tells himself every night before going to sleep.

So, to summarize, Trump is turning the U.S.’s oldest and most reliable ally to a potential enemy who is planning to impose tariffs of their own on electricity and other products, he’s withholding crucial aid to the Ukrainian war effort, and now he’s entertaining giving Putin everything he wants on a silver platter. And the GOP wonders why the Left continues to insist that Trump is secretly a Russian asset.

