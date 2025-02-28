Forgot password
Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, and JD Vance during a meeting
Photo via CNN
‘The President of the United States is a coward’: Seth Moulton slams Trump following explosive Zelensky meeting

"It's just embarrassing."
Aya Tsintziras
Published: Feb 28, 2025 05:56 pm

Donald Trump and JD Vance sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28, 2025 and it was a pleasant, productive, and rational meeting.

Wait, sorry, I got lost for a second and was projecting everyone’s hopes for this sit-down. Actually, it was a complete mess, and instead of signing a deal for minerals and holding a press conference, Zelensky left. Congressman Seth Moulton, who is also a Marine veteran, summed it up with his appearance on CNN: “The President of the United States is a coward who is a puppet to Vladimir Putin.”

Moulton continued that this was a meeting of “two cowardly puppets” and “a hero.” He added, “As a fellow American, it’s just embarrassing that the only hero in the Oval Office, the only decent human being for that matter, is the Ukrainian.”

This meeting is disturbing on so many levels. For one thing, the fact that Trump and Vance can’t talk to another world leader without yelling at them and insulting them is beyond terrifying and disappointing. For another, their refusal to treat Zelesnky with any dignity, coupled with Trump’s long and upsetting history of positive comments about Vladimir Putin, is making everyone more than a little nervous. Several X users agreed with Moulton and were impressed that he put it so perfectly.

Prior to this meeting, Trump called Zelensky a “dictator without elections” (as opposed to a dictator who won two elections?). That’s in stark contrast to Trump referring to Putin as “smart” in 2022. According to CNN, Trump said, “He’s taking over a country – really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, and just walking right in.” So, given how impressed he is, it’s not a huge surprise that Trump thinks he can “take over” Gaza and also make Canada the 51st state.

Zelensky was hoping Trump and Ukraine’s mineral deal was going to line up “with our concept of a just peace for Ukraine,” as he said a few days ago. Unfortunately, when watching the video of the meeting, it couldn’t be clearer that Vance and Trump are on Russia’s, not Ukraine’s, side. What’s more horrifying, Trump pointing his finger at Zelensky or Vance constantly interrupting and barely letting Zelensky talk? Or Vance telling Zelensky he should “say thank you” and “offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who’s trying to save your country?” Is this how every meeting between leaders is going to go?

Before the end of the meeting (fight? whatever you want to call it), Trump says “I think it’s good for the American people to see what’s going on.” Yeah, for once, I agree with him. Sure, his supporters never think he does anything wrong (or they’re scared to admit it), so that’s not going to change. However, no one in their right mind can watch this exchange and think, “That’s a totally normal meeting between politicians. That’s the way it should go.” It looks like the U.S./Ukraine mineral deal isn’t getting signed anytime soon, and if Trump really does hope to get Canada’s critical minerals, a repeat of today’s meeting isn’t the way to achieve that goal.


