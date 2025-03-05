‘A bright light in a dark time’: Jasmine Crockett tells it like it is when she labels Donald Trump an ‘enemy’ of America

Jasmine Crockett is being praised in some corners of the internet for her frank analysis of Donald Trump, particularly in regards to *that* meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In case you’ve justifiably been shying away from the circus show in Washington, the president last week met with Zelenskyy for a fiery exchange in the White House.

Recommended Videos

The meeting, ostensibly about reaching a deal for an end to the war in Ukraine, quickly devolved into a verbal playground spat over the European country’s supposed lack of gratitude to the U.S., and Zelenskyy not wearing a suit in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump to Zelensky: “You’re not being thankful enough…



This is going to be great television, I’ll tell you that.”



I hate this man with every fiber of my cells with a passion going back to my ancestors.



pic.twitter.com/U0h180zjPq — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) February 28, 2025

Trump’s aggressive approach to Zelenskyy — which received a helping hand from Vice President JD Vance — was widely condemned by the media, the public and fellow politicians like Crockett. Appearing on MSNBC to discuss the leaders’ heated exchange, the Democrat described Trump as an “enemy” of America who has “no intention of doing right by… the United States.” To support this claim, Crockett said Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy was an attempt to prove his loyalty to Russia.

“Unfortunately, we have someone that is occupying the White House, and as far as I’m concerned, he is an enemy to the United States,” she said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take to get people to wake up.” Those who are already awake to such antics responded with praise to Crockett’s interview, with one writing on Reddit that she has “been a bright light in a dark time” and that “the people are with” her. Others said Crockett is the “only one so far who has called [Trump] out like that,” or agreed that “she’s absolutely spot on” with her takes on the president.

🔥 Jasmine Crockett blasts Trump, calling him an "enemy of the U.S."—and claims he's occupying the White House! 🇺🇸



💥 Do you think she should be expelled from Congress?



Yes or No? ✋ pic.twitter.com/3meP4NHQYM — RightSideRiot (@smithh0023) March 4, 2025

Crockett joins a long list of politicians who have addressed Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy, with some describing it as a win for Russian president Vladimir Putin. Adam Kinzinger, who hasn’t let up on the president since his inauguration, said the Oval Office moment means “the United States… is not the good guys,” while California Senator Adam Schiff said Trump looked like a “coward.”

More broadly, scores of international leaders rallied behind Zelenskyy after the White House clash, with the heads of state of Germany, France, Spain, Poland, and more sharing social media posts saying they stand with Ukraine.

It’s hardly the first time Crockett has taken aim at the Trump administration, as last year she offered an expletive-filled message to Elon Musk. Elsewhere, she has warned of Trump’s relationship with Putin, and caught strays from Trump loyalists like Nancy Mace and Marjorie Taylor Greene. All that, on top of a threatening phone call her office received after trading barbs with Mace. If Crockett is to be the Democratic voice that calls out all of the Trump administration’s mistakes, then she’s going to rupture her voice box within a matter of days.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy