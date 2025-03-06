Joy Behar explains why Dems didn’t throw ‘little toddler Marjorie’ out of Biden’s address like Johnson did Al Green

Joy Behar of The View has reacted to Al Green’s removal from Donald Trump’s address to Congress yesterday, while getting a little swipe in at Marjorie Taylor Greene for extra measure.

Recommended Videos

In case you missed it, the Democratic representative was ejected from the Congress House chamber on Tuesday after he interrupted the president’s joint address. Green — who has long been a Trump adversary and called for his impeachment during his previous term in office — stood up during the opening moments of Trump’s speech. Green was seen shaking his cane and shouting that Trump does not “have a mandate,” in reference to a line used during the president’s campaign.

Democratic Congressman Al Green was removed from a congress session after interrupting Donald Trump’s speech, yelling ‘You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.’pic.twitter.com/lH8zdI23e2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 5, 2025

After Green refused House Speaker Mike Johnson’s request for him to sit down and “maintain decorum,” the Sergeant of Arms approached Green and removed him from the chamber. Now, Behar has weighed in on the situation during an interview on The View’s podcast, Behind The Table. She said Green’s interruption of the address was a “moment where you saw some passion,” before relating it to similar instances involving Marjorie Taylor Greene.

For her part, Greene has become somewhat notorious for her own stunts within the House Chamber, from her arrival in head-to-toe MAGA merch, to her shouting interruption of former President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union address last year. Behar said past moments like this “really set the tone for the kind of behavior” now seen in Congress, but questioned why Greene wasn’t removed from the chamber in that instance.

“It’s because the Democrats are always the adults in the room,” Behar said. She likened Greene to a “little toddler” who was “throwing her toys around,” saying her behavior forces Democrats to say “‘Ok Marjorie, sit down and behave yourself.’” Behar then offered her own advice for who to master the walk-out, recalling the time she and her The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg gracefully exited a “nonsensical” conversation with Bill O’Reilly.

For what it’s worth, Greene hasn’t been the only one to display a lack of decorum in the House Chamber. In 2022, fellow Trump loyalist Lauren Boebert likewise heckled Biden’s State of the Union address moments before he discussed his deceased son, but she was not kicked out for that outburst. Following his removal from the chamber, Green was today censured for his interruption of Trump’s address — a punishment that amounts to a formal condemnation of his actions. 10 Democrats were among those to vote for his censure.

Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Biden! SOTU

“you lie”

“you lie”

“liar” pic.twitter.com/JIFRuU5rtz — Michelle #AmericaFirst (@MichelleRM68) February 8, 2023

Other forms of protest seen during Trump’s address included the brandishing of small black signs reading “Musk steals,” and multiple Democrats wearing pink as a feminist statement against the attack on reproductive rights. Green’s protest was one of multiple eye-popping moments during Trump’s wide-ranging address, which was found to have contained multiple falsehoods. The president used his speech to promise death penalties, attack the transgender community, and reiterate his plans to take over Greenland.

Behar was joined in her reaction to Trump’s address by Bernie Sanders, who warned of the president’s oligarchical rule, and Elissa Slotkin, who said his economic policies “could walk us straight into a recession.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy