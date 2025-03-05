Donald Trump threatens to take control of Greenland ‘one way or the other’ in rambling congressional address

Donald Trump‘s new fanciful scheme to consolidate more power and go down as one of the most talked-about presidents in the U.S. history is to pursue an aggressive expansionist policy, and the target of his latest isolationist rhetoric is once again none other than the self-governed Danish territory of Greenland.

Addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time as the 47th president, Trump stopped mid-speech to once again discuss why he’d be willing to go to any lengths to annex Greenland and make it a part of America.

“I also have a message tonight for the incredible people of Greenland,” he said, eliciting a few laughs from the GOP representatives and his second, JD Vance, as if this is all a huge joke. “We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America.”

At least that part of the speech, where he claimed to respect their right to self-determination, has garnered a few positive responses overseas. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said that was “the most important part of that speech” but reiterated that while Greenland would like to loosen its ties to Denmark, they’re still a long way away from accepting any other sovereignty.

“They want to loosen their ties to Denmark, we are working on that. But I don’t have the impression that they want to do that in order to become an integrated part of America.” A January poll revealed that around 85% in Greenland are against the idea of being incorporated into the United States.

And besides, while Trump says he supports their freedom of choice, his next words do a 180 and sabotage any fleeting goodwill he may have wished to implant in the minds of Greenlanders.

“We need Greenland for national security, and even international security. And we’re working with everybody involved to try and get it. And I think we’re going to get it. One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

If these words, said with such menacing implications, do not directly contradict what Trump says a moment before, then I’m not sure we’re listening to the same speech. Trump has been going after Greenland for years, but while everyone knows the idea of buying the entire land is preposterous, just as it would be if California suddenly decided to be a part of Denmark, the president continues to insist that it is the only way to guarantee the United States’ national security.

Both the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland have called the notion absurd, with the latter stating in no uncertain terms that Greenlanders “don’t want to be Americans.” This is what Múte Bourup Egede wrote on his Facebook feed following the president’s address:

“We do not want to be Americans, nor Danes. We are Kalaallit [Greenlanders]. The Americans and their leader must understand that. We are not for sale and cannot be taken. Our future is determined by us in Greenland.”

Greenland’s strategic position between the Arctic and the North Atlantic Ocean makes it a very appealing location for any extra U.S. military bases to not only keep a tab on Russia but also the larger Europe. It could also strengthen NATO, especially amid fears of Putin’s potential aspirations for an eastward expansion. But if Trump thinks he can just take over the land by bullying his way through it, he probably needs to get a valuable lesson in foreign policy and international law from his aides and advisors. Oh wait, they don’t know what they’re doing either.

