What is Congressman Al Green’s net worth?

Another Democratic superstar has joined favorites like Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the forefront of American conversations, as Al Green becomes a new political go-to.

Green stood up, early in Donald Trump’s March 2025 address to Congress, and protested the president’s choice of language, and his attack on America’s healthcare system. Easily the most striking protest of the night, Green’s pushback against Trump — complete with furious cane waving — quickly became the standout protest of the event, and shifted Green into a spotlight he doesn’t typically occupy.

Not because he’s not an active and capable member of Congress, but because he’s an old dude who’s ceded the spotlight to more youthful figures like the aforementioned Crockett and AOC. Green recognizes that a 77-year-old isn’t going to be the face of the Democratic Party anymore, but that doesn’t stop him from digging in his heels when it matters.

He did it multiple times in Trump’s first term, when he repeatedly called for the president’s impeachment, and he did it once again during Trump’s almost-State of the Union address. That energy has made the man a mainstay in politics for more than two decades now, and unlike those aforementioned Congresswomen, he’s profited massively.

Representative Al Green’s net worth

This is a powerful photo. Everyone in the Democratic Party should have gotten up and walked out of the chamber in solidarity when Al Green was escorted out.

Green isn’t the kind of sleaze-ball politician you’ll find on America’s political right, but he’s also perfectly willing to capitalize on his lofty position in U.S. politics. While newer politicians are careful to divest themselves from any outside interests, turning down major donors and stock options, Green’s more old school. He’s been pulling in far more than that Congressional salary for decades.

Which has earned the 77-year-old a net worth that’s estimated in the millions, at least. His net worth isn’t as widely known as some of his peers — Ilhan Omar and AOC are quite proud of their measly-by-comparison bank accounts — but extremely broad estimates all agree that he’s worth millions.

Lower estimates point to a net worth between $5 and $6 million, which is still a huge amount of money, but other reports point to a much higher number. Claims put Green’s net worth as high as $25 million, from some sources, but a more believable number falls somewhere around $10 million.

Still, $10 million is more than most Americans will ever see in their lifetime. And long before Elon Musk and Trump sauntered in we knew money and politics shouldn’t mix — but they do, and it creates damaging results. While Green clearly hasn’t compeltely sold out his values to the donors who helped him become a multi-millionaire, its unethical at base for a politician to be worth so much. Even if that was all gathered by his Congressional salary, that would mean he was making far, far too much money.

At the end of the day, Green is a representative of the people of the United States. If he is sitting on a net worth 10 times that of the average American, how can he possibly understand their situation? How can he, or any other wealthy politician, expect to properly represent a people they’re divided from by several tax brackets?

I remain proud of Green for standing up to Trump, and I don’t resent him the money he’s worked hard for all these years, but anyone who hopes to represent the average American cannot be a millionaire. Its principal, at this point.

