Elissa Slotkin reveals which line Donald Trump stole from Ronald Reagan

Democratic politician Elissa Slotkin has shared her party’s response to Donald Trump’s recent joint address to Congress, while name-dropping former President Ronald Reagan. In case you’ve justifiably gone into hiding, the president appeared in front of a joint session of Congress on Monday, delivering an address that was riddled with falsehoods, dystopianism and a general air of “huh?”.

Recommended Videos

From promises of mandatory death penalties to sleepy audience members and enough lies to make Pinocchio shiver, Trump’s address was as headline-grabbing as you’d expect — but it was his foreign policies that would have Reagan “rolling in his grave,” according to Slotkin.

.@SenPeterWelch appears to be asleep during @POTUS' address to a joint session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/T0JcARfi87 — Charlotte Scott (@reportsbychar) March 5, 2025

For context, Trump has appeared to adopt the “peace through strength” mantra first ushered in by Reagan during the Cold War. Now, Trump has revived the sentiment to justify his aggressive foreign policies, particularly about the Ukraine-Russia war, which culminated in a heated spat between himself and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office last week. “After the spectacle that just took place in the Oval Office last week, Reagan must be rolling in his grave,” Slotkin said of Trump’s botched revival of the Reagan mantra.

“As a Cold War kid, I’m thankful it was Reagan and not Trump in office in the 1980s,” she added. “Trump would have lost us the Cold War.” Despite how Trump’s involvement in the Ukraine-Russia war reads less like peace and more like sympathy for Vladimir Putin, the White House doubled down on his approach to foreign policy in a statement coinciding with his Congress speech. “President Trump is Leading with Peace Through Strength,” the statement reads, before touting the supposed success of Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy last week.

“Trump loves to say ‘peace through strength.’ That’s actually a line he stole from Ronald Reagan……but Reagan understood that true strength required America to combine our military and economic might with moral clarity.” pic.twitter.com/yP0Z3yyNCW — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) March 5, 2025

Elsewhere in her response, Slotkin also refuted many of the talking points mentioned in Trump’s address, warning that his economic policies “could walk us right into a recession.” Said economic policies include the trade war Trump recently ignited with Canada, Mexico, and China, but when he’s still rambling on about acquiring Greenland and continuing his attacks on the trans community, it’s easy to get lost in the sheer volume of the president’s word vomit. But Slotkin could at least address one person who loomed over the address.

“President Trump is trying to deliver an unprecedented giveaway to his billionaire friends,” she said. “Is there anyone in America who is comfortable with [Elon Musk] and his gang of 20-year-olds using their own computer servers to poke through your tax returns, your health information and your bank accounts?” Of course, she’s referring to the posse of unelected computer nerds Musk tapped to, you know, infiltrate the Treasury.

Senator Bernie Sanders goes off about Donald Trump’s lie that people who are 150 years old are collecting Social Security checks:



“And on and on the lies go.”



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zosUogBCJp — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

Slotkin wasn’t the only one to react to Trump’s address, with Bernie Sanders responding with a declaration that we are “living in an oligarchy” and saying Trump is living in a “parallel universe” that is “nowhere near the most important concerns of the American people.” At this point, I’m inclined to have Sanders guide us to this parallel universe, because wherever it is, it’s surely better than this.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy