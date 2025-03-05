Who fell asleep next to Elizabeth Warren during Donald Trump’s address to Congress?

Last night, Donald J. Trump embarked on his first address to a joint session of Congress since being elected to the presidency back in November, touching on several policies and topics that have continued to split the nation directly down the middle.

While Trump’s typical MAGA cohorts and supporters continue to march directly behind the Commander-in-Chief, other members of Congress and no-nonsense voters belonging to the Democratic party were less than thrilled with a variety of remarks from the current president.

Specifically, however, it appears as though the majority of Trump’s detractors found his speech so uninteresting and possibly boring, that many in the room were caught either on their phone, voluntarily speaking out in regards to Trump’s comments (many of which are now being fact-checked), or sleeping. Yes, actually sleeping, not that we can blame anybody for needing a quick catnap during what eventually clocked in as nearly a two-hour speech.

As the speech neared the aforementioned two-hour mark, cameras focused on Senator Elizabeth Warren who, earlier in the night, was mocked by Trump as he referred to her as “Pocahontas.” That said, one of the main focuses was a member of Congress blissfully sleeping while seated next to Warren, and questions have continuously poured in as to who that individual was.

So, who fell asleep next to Elizabeth Warren?

.@SenPeterWelch appears to be asleep during @POTUS' address to a joint session of Congress. pic.twitter.com/T0JcARfi87 — Charlotte Scott (@reportsbychar) March 5, 2025

While many Democrats seated during the off-brand version of the State of the Union were displeased with Trump’s “lie-filled rant,” the sleeping person in question would be Senator Peter Welch from Vermont.

As the camera panned in their direction, Warren was caught with her eyes glazed on her cell phone — we’re still wondering if she was playing either Candy Crush or Words with Friends or simply texting, by the way — while Welch was caught with his arms crossed and his eyes completely shut. Hey, sometimes you need a brief snooze while the president is on his pedestal telling a super-sized cauldron of lies.

Seemingly unmoved by being caught, Welch took to X to publicly address the situation, echoing to the American people that he was “tired of the lies.” MAGA as a whole was absolutely mortified by Welch and Warren, of course, with Trump supporters taking to social platforms to slander Democrats for not giving Trump their undivided attention, but both Warren and Welch seem completely unbothered by the general right-wing consensus. Maybe Trump should consider dropping his speeches by at least a half an hour in the future.

