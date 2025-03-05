Jasmine Crockett wants Donald Trump to ‘grow a spine’ and stop being Putin’s gardening tool, please

The current political climate in the U.S. leaves little room for positivity, much less hope, but in these dark times, Jasmine Crockett is the beacon of light that we cling to. The Texas Rep. perfectly exemplifies the attitudes all politicians should be expressing towards Donald Trump.

Recommended Videos

Crockett is one of the few politicians out there willing to tell it like it is without skirting around the issues the country is currently dealing with. She’s unrelenting in her quest to hold Trump accountable for his actions and she’s been incredibly critical of the president’s connections to Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Jasmine Crockett has a message for Trump

In an interview with CALL TO ACTIVISM, Crockett had an amazing response when asked whether she had anything she wanted to tell Donald Trump: “I would tell him to grow a spine, and stop being Putin’s h*e.” She truly is the voice of the people.

Joe Gallina: If you could tell Donald Trump anything tonight, what would you tell him?



Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Grow a spine and stop being Putin’s hoe. pic.twitter.com/VZu47C4ZAk — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 5, 2025

Over on X, many applauded the Texas Rep. for calling out the president in such a bold manner, and one individual specifically told other dems to take notes.

Congressional dems need to be taking notes from @JasmineForUS — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) March 5, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is simply the best.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is the best! — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 5, 2025

We still love AOC, but there can only be one favorite, and right now that’s Jasmine Crockett.

AOC I’m sorry but Jasmine might be my new favorite 😬 — Magtard finder (@fckmagtards) March 5, 2025

But of course, not everyone was best pleased with Crockett’s message. Some criticized her for lacking class.

Complete lack of class. — Babayka 4.0 🕶 (@chekymail) March 5, 2025

Because, you know, Donald Trump is a shining example of how a politician with class behaves. He’s never called anyone names or said something inappropriate or offensive about politicians or people who he disagrees with right? He would never do something as classless as bully a world leader from a war-torn country and openly accuse them of being a dictator based on nothing.

Crockett also had a message for Elon Musk, but I can’t write down what she said here without getting in trouble.

Donald Trump’s relationship with Putin is concerning

Trump has frequently been accused of being a puppet of Putin’s. In fact, just this week, a U.K. MP outright called him a “Russian asset,” and, unsurprisingly, this isn’t an uncommon opinion – many believe that Trump is colluding with the Russian president. The fact that he shamelessly parrots Putin’s talking points, for example, and his assertion that it was actually Ukraine that started the ongoing war between the two countries, really doesn’t help his case either.

Of course, Trump and JD Vance’s treatment of Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House negotiations last week were also a national embarrassment. The two berated the Ukrainian president and then had the nerve to demand an apology from him. All of this only serves to further solidify the fact Trump is indeed acting like Putin’s gardening tool.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy