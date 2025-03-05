Marjorie Taylor Greene claims the ‘Democrat party is dead’ while her raging transphobia remains alive and well

We’ve grown familiar with Marjorie Taylor Greene antics for years now. The Georgia representative has made a career out of shouting louder than everyone else and worshiping Donald Trump with more gusto than my abuelita throws at Jesus every Sunday.

Marge is making a career out of being a spiteful and committed sycophant. Despite many years of proving she knows exactly where the rock bottom of decency is, her rapacious dedication to fall further is impressive — in an awful sort of way. After Trump’s inaugural joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening, the “bleach blonde bad built” Republican took to social media to rail against “disrespectful” Democrats and their liberal use of the First Amendment.

Throughout Trump’s tediously long address, most Democratic representatives took the high road. Al Green was escorted out after kicking up a fuss, but for the most part, Dem leaders leaned on polite and passive demonstrations. They held signs calling Trump a liar, somehow strategized petty bouts of clapping, wore Ukrainian colors, and slowly trickled out of the auditorium in protest. Even as Trump entered the auditorium, New Mexico Representative Melanie Stansbury held up a sign for the news cameras to see: “This is not normal,” it read, but before it could remain on TV for too long a Republican across the aisle ripped it from her hands and threw it in the air.

The most notable moments of silence from the Dem camp was when Trump introduced survivors to tug on the heartstrings of viewers. The camp refused to budge, even when Laken Riley’s family and a young man with cancer were brought on stage. After Trump nominated 13-year-old DJ Daniel as an honorary Secret Service member, the Democrats refusal to clap for an “incredible young man, who has cancer,” pushed Greene over the edge. (It should be noted that not all Democrats refused to clap; some did, which was probably their only moment of clapping of the evening).

“The Democrats did not cheer for anything good or even for America,” Greene wrote on X. “The Democrat party is dead.” The call was taken up across the app as commenters flooded the feed, calling for Dems to feel shame. Comments berated them for ignoring the boys plight only because “it didn’t benefit them,” completely ignoring the fact that the story benefited Trump through exploitation of the child’s illness.

And not one Democrat stood up to applaud this little boy. pic.twitter.com/t74Q4laggy — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) March 5, 2025

Overall, viewers felt for DJ Daniel and his family. It’s impossible not to feel sympathy for a person in need, doubly so when it’s a sweet little boy getting to glimpse a future he may never see. But it’s hard to take it seriously when MAGAs cheer for every cut Trump makes — even when it literally stops the cancer research that could save DJ Daniel’s life.

Marge is all on board as Elon Musk and his team at DOGE cut cancer research, or purge what they call DEI hires across the nation, but if you don’t clap for a puff piece, shame on you. It’s almost cute how she can cosplay a human being with a heart when it benefits her beloved leader’s talking points.

Juxtapose that with her sentiments towards people she hates, and it’s like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Just days before blasting her Democrats for their heartlessness, she was cheering on trans kids losing the right to play sports and throwing a temper tantrum over the idea that a public record didn’t accurately reflect a colleague’s misgendering of trans representative Sarah McBride.

“The clerk of the House changed Mary Miller’s words in the record. This is absolutely UNACCEPTABLE!!!” She screeched on X, “Rep Miller recognized Rep McBride as ‘gentleman’ and ‘Mr.’ NOT as ‘gentlewoman’ and ‘Ms.’ McBride is a MAN!!!”

Republicans scream for respect while spitting in the face of everyone they disagree with. They are actively persecuting a minority population, cutting regulations that keep civil rights in place, and advocating for the removal of people of color and women from positions they fought long and hard for.

There is an adult like DJ Daniel somewhere out there, struggling with overpriced healthcare and a job he lost because he looks like he might be one of those “DEI” hires. Republicans don’t care about that man and they hardly care about that little boy. But if it pleases Trump, they’ll dedicate themselves to being a cosplatriot for as long as people are paying attention.

