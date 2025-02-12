Illinois rep Mary Miller, who said ‘Hitler was right,’ just called transgender rep Sarah McBride ‘mister’

Republican politician Mary Miller has added to Donald Trump’s wave of transphobia by cruelly misgendering Sarah McBride, the first openly trans person elected to Congress. The moment occurred when Miller — a staunch Trump ally who backed his anti-trans policies, including those outlined in his wave of executive orders — was presiding over the House earlier this month.

Recommended Videos

While addressing McBride, the Democratic representative for Delaware, Miller said she “refused to deny biological reality,” and went on to refer to McBride as “the gentleman… Mr. McBride.” It was an intentionally heartless tactic, made all the worse for the fact that it preceded McBride’s first-ever speech on the House floor.

Rep. Mary Miller introduces Rep. Sarah McBride as the “Gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” pic.twitter.com/eHBGhQ83AY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2025

Rather than stoop to Miller’s level, however, McBride used the moment to go after the Trump administration, graciously accepting the misgendered introduction before eviscerating the new president. “Instead of seeking common ground, the Trump administration from day one has waged an unrelenting attack on working people in Delaware and across the country,” McBride said, adding that the early days of Trump’s second term have “thrown communities across Delaware and around the country into chaos.”

While McBride rose above the bait, she later received support from Democrat of California Nanette Barragán, who in turn misgendered McBride as “Mr. Speaker” in a show of solidarity. Refusing to let up, Miller took to social media to double down on her cruelty, reiterating her transphobia by declaring that she “refuse[s] to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation.” In response, McBride simply reshared her own stirring speech, saying it is “worth a watch much more than the 15-second video of me being called on” by Miller.

Today on the House Floor, I refused to deny biological reality.



President Trump restored biological truth in the Federal Government, and I refuse to perpetuate the lie that gender is open to our interpretation. It is not. pic.twitter.com/Rin6PWT68O — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) February 6, 2025

Miller’s antics add to the pile-on McBride has been subject to ever since she won Delaware’s at-large seat in November. Her increased presence, coupled with Trump’s transphobic election campaign and victory, saw her be banned from using women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. That ban was spearheaded by Trump loyalist Nancy Mace, instituted by Speaker Mike Johnson, and exacerbated by hateful social media posts by Marjorie Taylor Greene. Much like her response to Miller, McBride again remained graceful amid news of the bathroom ban, saying she disagreed with the policy but would adhere to it since she’s “not here to fight about bathrooms.”

This is also why trans are dangerous to women.



A mentally ill man posing as a woman forcefully coming into a woman’s bathroom, where he does not belong and where women are in a vulnerable state, is assault. https://t.co/2Ax2ykfPha — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 20, 2024

While Miller’s intentional misgendering would be cruel when delivered by anyone, it’s particularly offensive when it comes from the mouth of a Hitler apologist. If you recall, it was Miller who, during a 2021 rally in Washington, D.C., said “Hitler was right about one thing.” If you can believe it, she was referencing a quote by Hitler about children (!), saying the dictator was right when “he said, ‘whoever has the youth has the future.’” Yep, the same person inexplicably concerned about a supposed trans agenda being pushed on kids is the same person who agrees with Adolf Hitler’s stance on the youth.

.@RepMaryMiller must resign immediately.



To say that Adolf Hitler, the perpetrator of the worst genocide in world history, is "right" about anything is disqualifying for any supposed "leader" serving in Congress. pic.twitter.com/yfYVmM8qKX — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 8, 2021

Unfortunately, Miller’s transphobia is simply the latest attack on a community that has been uniformly attacked by Trump since his inauguration. Since taking office, the president’s administration has moved to ban trans people from military enlistment, ban trans women from women’s sports, and signed an executive order limiting trans healthcare for youth. And yet, the price of eggs is still skyrocketing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy