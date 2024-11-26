Forgot password
Caitlyn Jenner and Donald Trump
Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

‘Where’s Nancy Mace?’: Donald Trump and Elon Musk ditch the anti-trans rhetoric for a photoshoot with Caitlyn Jenner

"Republican bigotry is solely about politics and ideology."
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Nov 26, 2024 12:52 pm

For months, the far-right has been on a hate campaign targeting our nation’s transgender citizens. Leading the charge are inhuman clowns Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace, but Donald Trump and Elon Musk have long been on the anti-trans hate train.

Musk, in particular, has made his thoughts on transgender people clear, given its relevance to his personal life. The amoral billionaire’s eldest daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is trans, and Musk’s been plenty vocal about his thoughts on her transition. He’s been claiming the “woke mind virus” killed his “son” for some time now, and his daughter’s been open about the cruelty she suffered at her father’s hands as a child.

Trump, meanwhile, is mindlessly approving of the mounting hate building in his party, and — regardless of his actual thoughts on the matter — he’ll happily strip trans people of their rights if it means a happy supporter base. But it seems the dehumanization that’s become part and parcel of the Trump administration only extends to those without influence.

Caitlyn Jenner, among the most prominent transgender celebrities out there, apparently doesn’t fall into the camp of “mentally ill” trans people. As a millionaire, she’s actually a perfect candidate for Trump’s inner circle, and her status as a Republican just qualifies her more. Through all the hate, the dehumanization, and the bigoted laws, it seems Jenner continues to support Trump — who she once said would be “good for women” — and she’s even willing to be seen in public with him.

A snapshot of Jenner posing alongside Trump and Musk recently began circulating, prompting a broad outcry from pretty much everyone. On the left side of the political aisle, people are outraged that Jenner would be seen with two people who treat her community as less than human. On the right, people are horrified to see the patented Trump hypocrisy on full display.

Then there are those who believe it isn’t Jenner in the photo at all. To be fair, it is a very blurry snapshot, and the woman in the center is somewhat difficult to make out, but there’s no denying the resemblance to the 75-year-old former Olympian. Even if it’s not Jenner, however, the photo sparked a necessary conversation about the blatant hypocrisy displayed by everyone in the Trump camp on a near-daily basis.

It also sparked plenty of feedback from people who openly wondered which bathroom Jenner would be allowed to use if she ever visited the White House. With Nancy Mace’s mission of bigotry blocking bathrooms from incoming Representative Sarah McBride, the question of bathrooms has shifted to center stage. Is Jenner’s bank account enough to earn her a spot in the ladies room? Or will she be forced to seek out the unisex bathrooms or slum it with the guys?

At the end of the day, the conversation really isn’t about Jenner at all. It’s about the non-existent morals the far-right touts as their central stance, only to ditch them literally anytime its convenient. Trump doesn’t actually care about more than half of the things he rallies for and against on a daily basis, he cares about winning. If hating trans people will win him votes, Trump is first in line for the hate train, no questions asked.

Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.